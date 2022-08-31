Lem Wash, 2020-2021 Gatorade Kansas Football Player of the Year and Tennessee Tech sophomore, is in good spirits ahead of his first game in his home state since Nov. 2020, when he quarterbacked Derby High School to a state championship.
“It’s a surreal feeling because once I committed to Tennessee Tech, I thought I’d never really play a game close to home, let alone in Kansas,” said Wash.
Friday’s game presents the opportunity for the Wash family to see him play in person for the first time in his career.
“Last year, they weren’t able to actually come to any games. they had to watch everything on ESPN+," Wash said, "So it's really exciting for all of us."
Wash’s younger brother, Miles, will simultaneously be playing his season opener for Derby as they take on Manhattan High School, which their dad will be in attendance.
Wash said that most of his family will make the trip to Lawrence.
Wash will play against some notable alumni of Kansas high school football who decided to stay in state for their collegiate careers. He was on the winning end of Derby and Topeka High's 6A state semi-final playoff game in 2019, in which Kansas redshirt sophomore running back Ky Thomas sat on the losing end for the Trojans.
Wash was quick to recall playing against sophomore running back Devin Neal again.
“We played them in high school, my senior year, and he was a really good player. So, I’m looking forward to sharing the field with him again,” said Wash.
Lastly, Wash gets to play against former Derby teammate, freshman defensive line Andon Carpenter, who he’s hopeful to see. “I’m going to talk to him, at least go up to him after the game," said Wash. Carpenter and Wash shared three state championships together at Derby.
While the opportunity for Wash to play in his home state is great, the season opener is not what he looks forward to the most. Instead, he hopes to see his family at a home game this year.
“I feel like they’ll be able to make the trip out, which they’ll let me know when they can," said Wash, "Those will be the games I’ll be really excited for.”
Wash has been battling for playing time with graduate senior quarterback Jeremiah Oatsvall. Oatsvall transferred in from Memphis, where he didn’t play but gained experience as a starter during his career at Austin Peay. Wash is the only quarterback listed on Tennessee Tech’s roster to have taken any snaps last year, but if anything happens with Oatsvall, he will be the one to step in.