Former Kansas men’s basketball guard Paul Pierce was inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame Sunday evening.

Pierce joined seven other inductees in the class of 2021: Len Bias [Maryland], David Greenwood [UCLA], Hersey Hawkins [Bradley], Jim Jackson [Ohio State], Antawn Jamison [North Carolina], and coaches Rick Byrd and Tom Penders.

When the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame opened in 2006, 11 Kansas [“related”] players and coaches were part of the founding class, Kansas Athletics said. Most notably, Pierce joins Danny Manning, Clyde Lovellette, F.C. “Phog” Allen, Larry Brown, Adolph Rupp, Dean Smith, and Roy Williams.

“It was the fans, the people, the relationships that you build in college; growing up from a boy into a man,” Pierce said. “College is your last chance to be a kid. And once you’re done with college, you’re going into adulthood. I remember those good old times of hanging with your teammates, having fun, being a kid again. Those memories will never go away.”

In three seasons at Kansas, Pierce averaged double-digits, in the way of winning 98 games and three conference titles, Kansas Athletics said. As a junior, the Hall of Famer was named a First Team All-American and a finalist for the Wooden Award. Pierce’s jersey was retired at KU in 2003, and a banner hangs as a remembrance at the south end of Allen Fieldhouse.

“I remember growing up, watching a lot of games,” Pierce told former Kansas guard Wayne Simien Sunday. “Being from the Los Angeles, Englewood area, I went to UCLA games, USC games, I have seen Cal Berkeley games. I went to one game at Kansas. I remember I flew out for my visit and I watched one game, and I saw the ‘Phog’ and I saw the crowd, and I said I knew right away I was coming to Kansas University. I knew that was a special place, and I am happy I made the decision to leave home and be a part of a great tradition.”

Pierce went on to play 19 seasons in the NBA, mostly with the Boston Celtics, who drafted him 10th overall in 1998. Pierce ranks 16th all-time in scoring with 26,397 career points and was the longest-tenured Jayhawk in NBA history, KU Athletics said.

Finally, Pierce became a 10-time NBA All-Star, four-time All-NBA selection, NBA champion and NBA Finals MVP.