After a historic coaching career, former Kansas basketball coach, Roy Williams, is retiring from coaching at the age of 70, North Carolina Athletics announced Thursday.
Williams was hired by Kansas after the departure of Larry Brown in 1988, who left the University after accepting the head coach position for the San Antonio Spurs. Williams would remain head coach from 1988-2003 until his departure for North Carolina.
"Roy Williams has been an icon in our industry for the last 33 years, and his retirement is very well deserved,” Kansas head coach Bill Self told Kansas Athletics. "Roy won at the highest level and projected first-class while doing so. To have the opportunity to follow him here, at the University of Kansas, and see firsthand the type of program he ran was an honor of a lifetime. Congratulations to him on a Hall of Fame career and for the lasting impact he has had on our sport."
Before accepting the position at Kansas, Williams was an assistant coach at North Carolina for 10 years under head coach and former Kansas basketball player, Dean Smith.
Over the course of his 15 seasons at Kansas, Williams amassed a 418-101 record while attending Final Fours in 1991, 1993, 2002 and 2003 and made it to the National Championship in 1991 and 2003. Williams is also the third-winningest coach in Kansas history behind Phog Allen and Bill Self
Kansas also won nine conference titles during Williams’ tenure and produced four consensus All-Americans with Paul Pierce, Raef LaFrentz, Drew Gooden and Nick Collison. Under Williams, 10 players were selected in the first round of the NBA Draft.
Williams left for his alma mater after the Jayhawks’ loss in the 2003 National Championship game to Syracuse.
At North Carolina, Williams won three National Championships in 2005, 2009 and 2017 while also producing numerous All-Americans and NBA prospects during his 18 seasons for the Tar Heels.
Williams finishes his coaching career at North Carolina with a 485-163 overall record and has 903 total wins over the span of his 33 seasons, good enough to make him third all-time for wins by a college coach, according to sports-reference.com.