Former Jayhawk Josh Jackson recorded a season-high of 31 points in a Thursday night game against the Washington Wizards.
The Detroit Pistons forward started in place of guard Wayne Ellington against the Wizards and made the most of his starting spot. Jackson exploded for his season-high after averaging just 13 points per game this season.
The former Kansas men's basketball forward shot 61.9% (13-of-21) from the floor while converting on 4-of-7 shots from deep. Jackson also added four assists, two rebounds and a steal to pile on to his impressive night.
Jackson left his mark on this game, being the game’s highest scorer on either team, as teammate forward Jerami Grant had a rare off night, scoring just 12 points. Jackson made himself a key part of this Pistons team and will continue to play a starting role on the roster if his scoring can keep up at a double-digit pace.
The 6-foot-8 forward kicked off the month with a 29 point win against the Wizards, adding another win to the team’s record of 14-34. The Pistons are last in the Eastern Conference, and with just 24 games remaining on their schedule, which has given Jackson an opportunity to show the league what he can do on the court.
The Pistons are looking at a rebuild, eyeing one of the top picks in this year’s upcoming NBA draft, giving Jackson plenty of room to prove himself to the team, and the league. Jackson will be an unrestricted free agent in 2022, and with more performances like his game on Thursday night, he will surely make an impact on any team he signs with.
Catch Jackson and the Pistons take on the New York Knicks on Saturday at 7 p.m.