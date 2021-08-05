Men's Basketball vs TCU

Junior forward Silvio De Sousa holds his teammates while watching the video screen after the game. Kansas beat TCU 75-66 on Wednesday, March 4.

 Emma Pravecek/UDK

Former Kansas men’s basketball player Silvio De Sousa was found not guilty of an aggravated battery charge on Thursday. This came after a 2020 New Year’s Day incident in Downtown Lawrence in which Sousa allegedly hit a man in the face causing him to later lose sight in one of his eyes. 

The trial was set for this past Monday after the Douglas County District Court ordered De Sousa back in April to stand trial. 

De Sousa later tweeted on Thursday shortly after news broke out about the verdict. 

This is a developing story. 

 

Tags

Recommended for you