Former Kansas men’s basketball player Silvio De Sousa was found not guilty of an aggravated battery charge on Thursday. This came after a 2020 New Year’s Day incident in Downtown Lawrence in which Sousa allegedly hit a man in the face causing him to later lose sight in one of his eyes.
The trial was set for this past Monday after the Douglas County District Court ordered De Sousa back in April to stand trial.
De Sousa later tweeted on Thursday shortly after news broke out about the verdict.
GOD IS GREAT🙏🏾— Silvio De Sousa ™ (@SilvioDeSousa5) August 5, 2021
This is a developing story.