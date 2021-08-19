Former Kansas men's basketball standout, Brady Morningstar, has been named as the new Video Coordinator for Kansas Basketball, replacing Jeremy Case, who was recently named to an assistant coaching role with the Jayhawks.
“We’re all excited to bring Brady back to KU to be a part of our coaching staff,” Kansas men's basketball coach Bill Self told Kansas Athletics. “Brady was a very good player here and was a great teammate. I can’t wait to add his knowledge, feel and personality to our mix. He’s been around coaching basketball and training since he finished playing, and I anticipate he’s going to be a terrific addition to our staff.”
Morningstar played under Self at Kansas from 2006 to 2010, helping the Jayhawks to three NCAA Elite Eights, four NCAA Sweet 16’s, five Big 12 regular-season titles, and four Big 12 Tournament championships. Morningstar also redshirted during the 2007-2008 season that saw the Jayhawks win the NCAA Championship. At Kansas, he played in 116 games and was an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention selection Big 12 All-Defensive selection his senior season.
Morningstar played two seasons in the NBA D League, spending time with the Tulsa 66ers and Canton Chargers. Morningstar also played several seasons overseas in Finland, Germany, and Argentina.
“I’m extremely excited for this opportunity to work under Coach Self and with the rest of the staff,” Morningstar told Kansas Athletics. “I learned so much from Coach when I was here as a player and took that knowledge with me when I went to play professionally and later when I went into coaching. I want to thank Brennen Shingleton at Texas Wesleyan and Brandon Burgette for giving me the opportunities to start my coaching career.”
Morningstar joins Kansas after coaching at Kansas City Kansas Community College where he was an assistant coach for two seasons. Morningstar also was an assistant at Texas Wesleyan prior to joining KCKCC.