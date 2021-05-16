For the first time since 2015, a former Jayhawk has entered the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Paul Pierce, who played for Kansas from 1995-1998 and entered the hall of fame on Sunday in a ceremony.
Other members of the 2021 Basketball Hall of Fame Class include players Chris Bosh, Chris Webber, and Ben Wallace and coaches Rick Adelman, Jay Wright, and Bill Russell.
While in Lawrence, Pierce was a 1998 consensus first-team All-American and a first team All-Big 12 in 1998. Additionally, he was a two time Big 12 Tournament MVP and has his number (34) retired at Allen Fieldhouse.
From there, he was drafted 10th overall in the 1998 NBA Draft by the Boston Celtics, where he played for 15 seasons and won an NBA championship in 2008. He was also a 10 time NBA All-Star, an NBA Finals MVP in 2008, and has number 34 retired by the Celtics as well.
He also played for the Brooklyn Nets in 2013-2014, the Washington Wizards in 2014-2015, and the Los Angeles Clippers from 2015-2017 before retiring after the 2016-2017 season. Pierce will become the seventh player from the Kansas men’s basketball program to enter the hall of fame.
Along with Pierce, the Jayhawks that are in the hall of fame include Wilt Chamberlain, Paul Endacott, Bill Johnson, Allen Kelley, Clyde Lovellette, and Jo Jo White. He will also join Kansas coaches James Naismith, Phog Allen, Larry Brown, Roy Williams, and Bill Self in Springfield, Massachusetts.