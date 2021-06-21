Former Kansas track and field athlete Bryce Hoppel qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Monday. The games were delayed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hoppel finished third in the men’s 800 meters with a time of 1:44.14 and secured a spot on the U.S. Olympic team for next month’s Olympics.
𝐁𝐑𝐘𝐂𝐄 𝐇𝐎𝐏𝐏𝐄𝐋 𝐈𝐒 𝐓𝐎𝐊𝐘𝐎 𝐁𝐎𝐔𝐍𝐃! #KUtrack #TrackFieldTrials21Jayhawk @BryceHoppel qualifies for the @NBCOlympics in the 800 meters, finishing in 1:44.14 in the U.S. Olympic Trials! pic.twitter.com/YZFJoidhw2— Kansas Track & Field (@KUTrack) June 22, 2021
“I tried to give it everything I had,” Hoppel said in a post-race interview. “That wasn’t me out there. That was all my support, my family, my friends, my coaches, just everybody. I left it all out there. It’s incredible.”
While at Kansas, Hoppel dominated on the track, winning four Big 12 titles, including a sweep of the 800-meter title both indoors and outdoors during the 2019 season. Hoppel also collected five All-American honors and was a two-time National Champion. He also is the KU indoor school record holder in the 800 meters and the second-fastest in school history outdoors in the 800 meters.
Hoppel continued his success after leaving Kansas. He placed fourth at the 2019 IAAF World Indoor Championship in Doha, Qatar, and won the 2020 USA Indoor Championship. Also, in February, Hoppel set a new American record in the 1,000 meters at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in Boston.
The Tokyo Olympics will take place from Friday, July 23, to Sunday, August 8, 2021.