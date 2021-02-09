Former Kansas football assistant coach Klint Kubiak has been promoted to Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator, the team announced Monday, following the retirement of his father Gary Kubiak.
Klint Kubiak previously served as Kansas wide receivers coach during the 2015 season before being hired by the Denver Broncos to serve as an offensive assistant while his father was the head coach of the team.
Kansas went 0-12 in Kubiak’s only year as wide receivers coach, as KU ranked eighth in the Big 12 in passing with 218.6 passing yards per game.
In that same year, KU ranked 119th out of 123 teams in total offense, scoring 15.3 points per game, ahead of only Vanderbilt, North Texas, UCF, Missouri and Kent State during Kubiak’s tenure at Kansas.
After playing safety at Colorado State from 2005-09, Kubiak started his career at Texas A&M as an offensive quality control coach from 2010-11 before serving as a graduate assistant and inside wide receivers coach.