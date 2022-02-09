Bill Lienhard, the former forward who played for Kansas men’s basketball from 1950-1952, died Tuesday, Feb. 8, at the age of 92.
Lienhard grew up in Newton, Kansas, where he got his nickname the "Newton Railer." He played for coach Phog Allen and helped the Jayhawks win the 1952 national championship.
“I got to know Bill Lienhard and many of his teammates from the 1952 team pretty well once we arrived in Lawrence,” coach Bill Self told Kansas Athletics. “That entire group has been so supportive of everything we are trying to do. They are so proud of their school and Bill was no exception. He treated us like family and was classy in everything he did. He will be missed by many. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, whom I am sure are so proud of all he did as a husband, father, grandparent and great friend to so many."
Lienhard played in 74 games in three years at Kansas and averaged six points per game over his career for the Jayhawks.
The former Jayhawk’s college career was not the only highlight of his basketball playing days. Along with the 1952 national championship, Lienhard also represented Team USA along with seven other Jayhawks in the 1952 Olympics in Helsinki, Finland.
At the Olympics, Lienhard played in five games, averaging 3.6 points per game for the gold-medal-winning team.
After the Olympics, Lienhard joined the Air Force. Following his time in the military, he became a banker as he put an end to his basketball career.
Lienhard played a key role in helping Phog Allen and the 1952 Kansas Jayhawks and the United States Olympic team win titles. He died at his home in Lawrence surrounded by friends and family.