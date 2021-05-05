Former Kansas men's basketball forward Silvio De Sousa has been ordered by Douglas County District Court to stand trial for an aggravated battery charge he is facing from a 2020 New Year's Day incident in downtown Lawrence.
De Sousa pleaded not guilty to the charge in Tuesday's preliminary hearing.
According to legal documents obtained by the Kansan in November, De Sousa is accused of allegedly hitting a "mildly autistic" man in the face, causing him to later lose vision in his left eye.
De Sousa later opted out of the 2020-21 basketball season on Oct. 16, one day after detectives informed him that charges will be filed against him.
In April, De Sousa was denied diversion, a process that gives lesser punishments for first-time criminal defendants, and the case moved to a preliminary hearing.
After testimonies by the accuser, doctors and Brother's Bar employees Tuesday morning, Judge Sally Pokorny concluded that there is enough probable cause to proceed to a criminal trial.
De Sousa's trial is scheduled for Aug. 2.