Former Kansas golfer Gary Woodland will be competing this weekend at Augusta National Golf Club in The Masters tournament.
This will be Woodland's eighth career Masters appearance. He will be paired with 2015 Masters winner Jordan Spieth and Ian Poulter of England.
Woodland will look to build off a career-best 3-under-par finish at Augusta last season. Getting consistent scores under the 70 stroke mark at Augusta National is something Woodland has struggled with in the past, and something he’ll need to do to be successful this weekend.
“I think the big deal with Augusta is you have to have all the shots,” Woodland recently told the Topeka Capital-Journal. “You have to be able to work the golf ball both ways.”
Augusta National is a very unforgiving golf course that requires extreme consistency and confidence to be successful at. There are iconic holes that require a very specific shot to immense precision.
Woodland said he has enough confidence in his abilities to play consistent golf this weekend based on past successes.
“I can draw on knowing I can hit any shot under pressure,” Woodland said. “Obviously the chip shot on 17 at the U.S. Open, the 3-wood on No. 14 were the biggest swings I’ve made under pressure in my life. I was able to execute those. That gives me a ton of confidence going to Augusta.”
The last major that Woodland competed in was the 2020 PGA Championship back in August, where he finished tied for 58th. Woodland is still chasing another major win after his first place finish at the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.
The victory at Pebble Beach was his first major win of his career, and Woodland said he hopes it won't be his last. A win at Augusta has been a focal point of Woodland’s career and something he feels like he can go out and compete for.
“There isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t think about winning The Masters,” Woodland said.
The Masters will take place Nov. 12-15 at Augusta National Golf Club.