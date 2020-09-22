The U.S. Open Championship Trophy will not be residing in the home of former Jayhawk Gary Woodland this year. Woodland’s title defense was cut short this weekend after missing the cut at the prestigious tournament held at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York.
🐦 alert for @GaryWoodland He begins his #USOpen with a birdie at No. 1 🇺🇸🏌️♂️#KUgolf x #ProJayhawks pic.twitter.com/IqNxQ6lIZF— Kansas Men's Golf (@KUMensGolf) September 17, 2020
Woodland handed the trophy off to fellow American Bryson DeChambeau after he won the U.S. Open by six strokes over Matthew Wolff this weekend.
Shooting four-over par in both of his rounds, Woodland (+8) failed to make the seven-over cut line at Winged Foot’s West course. The course is specially designed to frustrate golfers in the short game, especially on the greens. It didn’t help Woodland that he only hit 39% on fairways in regulation and 61% on greens in regulation during his two rounds at the tournament.
Showing how hard the course is, the cut-line of seven-over is the same score that won the title for Hale Irwin when the U.S. Open was held at the same venue in 1974.
Woodland said that recent play has been difficult for him due to a torn labrum in his left hip, and he "just can't get through the pain."
“Yeah, I mean, this week is frustrating," Woodland told PGATour.com after missing the cut. "Obviously the last six weeks have been frustrating just pain-wise."
Woodland also noted that he’ll re-evaluate after this week and will make a decision later on when we’ll be seeing him next in a PGA event.
“I've been fighting through it," Woodland said, "but it gets to a point where you’re playing against the best players in the world, you just can’t play with pain."