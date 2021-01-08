Former Kansas men’s golfer, Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, was named a recipient of the 2021 Silver Anniversary Award from the NCAA, the organization announced Wednesday.
Congratulations to former @KUMensGolf standout @LtColDanRooney, who has been named an @NCAA Silver Anniversary Award winner! An incredible honor for an incredible person! More ➝ https://t.co/t0TTpqNtUY pic.twitter.com/ejEddDyno7— Kansas Jayhawks (@KUAthletics) January 6, 2021
Other recipients for this year’s Silver Anniversary Award include Shareef Abdur-Rahim (California), Adam J. Burgasser (UC San Diego), Michelle M. Marciniak (Tennessee), Fernando Palomo (Texas A&M), Amy E. Reinhard (Harvard), and Michelle Cusimano Vachris (Virginia).
The award, which has been awarded every year since 1973, recognizes former athletes on their 25th anniversary of their college careers. It acknowledges these athletes’ achievements on and off the fields of play, particularly their respective professional achievements and civic contributions.
During his time at Kansas, Rooney helped lead the men’s golf team to a second place finish in the 1995 Big Eight Championships, and fifth overall in the 1996 NCAA Golf Championships. Individually, Rooney won the 1995 Kansas Invitational and finished sixth at the 1996 NCAA Central Regional.
After graduating from KU in 1996, Rooney briefly appeared on the PGA Tour, but found himself more involved with the Air Force. He later joined the Oklahoma Air National Guard, where he finished top of his class in F-16 training.
Rooney served three combat tours in Iraq, where he founded the Folds of Honor foundation. Today, Folds of Honor has provided 30,000 scholarships worth over $140 million to families of deceased or disabled service members.
Folds of Honor quickly has become one of the biggest recognized military non-profits and has landed Rooney prestigious awards from the White House, Air National Guard, Air Force, Professional Golfers Association, CNN and ABC News. Now add the NCAA to the list.
“Through Folds of Honor, he has changed the lives of so many service men and women who have endured tragic circumstances," Kansas Athletics Director Jeff Long said in a Kansas Athletics release. "Lt. Colonel Rooney’s philanthropy and service is a shining example for how former student-athletes can and do make our world a better place."
Rooney said he was "humbled by this recognition" via Twitter Wednesday. He also said in a later tweet 15 Folds of Honor scholarships were awarded to KU students for the 2020-21 school year.
I’m humbled by this recognition and grateful for my education at @UnivOfKansas. That opportunity provided the foundation to award scholarships to 29,000 military families through @FoldsofHonor. https://t.co/QEtpBzLBLo pic.twitter.com/8wfhOIOlty— Lt Colonel Dan Rooney (@LtColDanRooney) January 6, 2021
Recipients of the Silver Anniversary Award will be recognized during a virtual Honors Celebration show on Wednesday, Jan. 13. The show will start at 6 p.m. on the NCAA's twitter account and the ESPN app.