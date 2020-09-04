Former Kansas men’s basketball stars squared off at the 2020 Rock Chalk Roundball Classic “Shooting For the Stars” event last weekend.
The annual event — usually consisting of a silent auction and a basketball game played by former Kansas men's basketball stars — was first created by Kansas Athletics broadcaster Brian Hanni in 2009. Each year, the Roundball Classic donates money to select local families that are in need of financial support to combat childhood cancer.
This year's event, though, looked a little different due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of a tradition basketball game, the Roundball Classic shifted to a remote three-point contest. Former guard Devonte' Graham edged out Svi Mykhailiuk in the final round, hitting nine of his final 10 shots.
The rest of the field consisted of former Kansas sharpshooters Jeff Boschee, Terry Brown, Kirk Hinrich, Mario Chalmers, Sherron Collins, Brandon Rush, Billy Thomas, and Tyrel Reed, who replaced Frank Mason III.
“I’m just so excited that they’ve been so generous with their time and we were able to put this thing together,” Hanni told the Lawrence Journal-World prior to the event. “As an organization, we’re pretty proud of the pivot we came up with it. We feel like this is a unique idea that, if done right, which it will be, can yield some pretty fantastic results for our beneficiaries.”
Similar to the NBA All-Star three point contest, each participant was given 25 shots with five racks spread around the three-point arc in the first round. For the second round, players chose their favorite spot beyond the arc and took 10 shots.
To name the winner, the players made as many shots as they could in both rounds, then added the scores together.
After making nine of his 10 final round shots, Graham secured the win in the Roundball Classic. Graham sank nine 3-pointers, which pushed him over the top of Thomas, Reed and Mykhailiuk, who all tied at 26 points.
During the remote event, Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self and former Kansas golfer Gary Woodland made appearances, as well as former men’s basketball players Ben McLemore, Scot Pollard and Cole Aldrich, among others.
Since 2009, the Rock Chalk Roundball Classic has helped over 40 families in need and raised over $600,000 to combat various childhood cancers.