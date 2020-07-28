While the Charlotte Hornets may not be in the NBA restart in Orlando, they're still gaining buzz in a campaign for Most Improved Player — guard Devonte' Graham.
The former Kansas men’s basketball standout moved around from the bench to the G League his rookie year. But in his second year, this time as a starter, he averaged 18.2 points and 35 minutes per game.
The Raleigh, North Carolina, native also shot 37.3% from three-point range, and sits at fifth in the league in pull-up makes and total three-pointers made.
“To make that leap, from a numbers standpoint, I think [Graham’s] clearly the most improved player,” Charlotte coach James Borrego recently told the Charlotte Observer.
Graham also made an appearance during NBA All-Star weekend as a Rising Star and a contestant in the three-point contest.
And in an effort to build more momentum around Graham's campaign for Most Improved Player, the Hornets came up with an innovative way to promote Graham’s candidacy called S’more Graham.
GET S'MORE GRAHAM, the most improved product of the 2019-20 season! 🔥 #SmoreGraham🔗: https://t.co/44fa3vFLFK pic.twitter.com/xTINRDBtOC— Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) July 21, 2020
The S’more Graham campaign includes a home kit to make some s’mores, and the box comes with a full outline of the statistical improvement Graham made this past season, labeled as "nutrition facts." The website also has testimonials, highlights and other media coverage Graham received this past year.
“Man, the S’more Graham thing is really funny," Graham told Charlotte Five. “Somebody texted me and joked maybe I could get a Graham Cracker sponsorship deal."
The former Jayhawk was a three-year starter in Lawrence and was a consensus First Team All-American his senior year at Kansas. Graham was also the Big 12 Player of the Year and a Wooden Award finalist in 2018.