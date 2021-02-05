Former Kansas men’s basketball forward Kelly Oubre Jr. had a career-night as a member of the Golden State Warriors Friday with a career-high 40 points in a 147-116 win over the Dallas Mavericks.
Oubre had perhaps the best game of his career, going 14-for-21 from the field, 7-for-10 from three-point range, and grabbing a team-high eight rebounds.
After being traded from the Phoenix Suns to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Nov. 16, 2020, as part of the Chris Paul deal, Oubre joined the Golden State Warriors.
In exchange for a conditional 2021 first-round pick and a 2021 second-round pick, the Thunder dealt Oubre to the Warriors on Nov. 22.
This season, Oubre is averaging 13.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game. He has appeared and started in all 22 games for the Warriors this season, averaging 28 minutes per game.
In his lone season at Kansas in 2014-15, Oubre earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honors, averaging 9.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 21 minutes per game.
He appeared in 36 games as a freshman, earning 27 starts.
After his freshman season, Oubre declared for the 2015 NBA Draft, forgoing his final three years of college eligibility and being selected 15th overall by the Atlanta Hawks. His draft rights were then immediately dealt to the Washington Wizards.
Oubre has spent time as a member of the Washington Wizards and Phoenix Suns throughout his six year NBA career.