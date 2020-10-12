Former Kansas basketball star Markieff Morris won his first NBA title Sunday after the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Miami Heat in game six of the NBA Finals.
𝗡𝗕𝗔 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗣𝗜𝗢𝗡 🏆Proud of you, @Keefmorris!#NBAJayhawks x #KUbball pic.twitter.com/I9sUEwuvYp— Kansas Basketball (@KUHoops) October 12, 2020
Morris played a key bench role down the stretch for Los Angeles, averaging over 18 minutes a game, along with 5.9 points per game and three rebounds per game in the playoffs. Morris also averaged 7.5 points per game in the Finals alone to help the Lakers win their 17th NBA championship.
The 31-year-old veteran was especially important to the Lakers in their Western Conference semifinals matchup against the Houston Rockets. Morris averaged 8.6 points per game, and was inserted into the starting lineup for the final two games. He played especially well in the Lakers' series-clinching win, shooting 6-for-7 for 16 points, including 4-for-4 from three-point range.
Morris’ path to his first NBA championship was a long one, and it all started with his tenure at Kansas. Morris was the No. 49-ranked recruit in the Rivals recruiting rankings and committed to Kansas alongside his twin brother Marcus, who was ranked 20 spots ahead of him.
Morris struggled during his freshman and sophomore year at Kansas, before a huge jump during his junior year. Morris elevated his offensive game, raising his points per game from 6.8 to 13.6, and his rebounding from 5.3 to 8.3, making him a top prospect in the 2011 NBA Draft.
The Phoenix Suns drafted Morris with the 13th pick, just one spot ahead of his brother Marcus. Morris played in Phoenix for five seasons before joining the Wizards for the next four. After a season with the Oklahoma City Thunder, and a short stint with Detroit, Morris found his way to the Lakers.
He spent little time with the Lakers before the NBA’s sudden shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
After a less than stellar Western Conference Finals performance, Morris stepped up his production in the NBA Finals. He provided crucial minutes, especially his 30 minutes off the bench in Game 4. Morris also stepped up in the Lakers’ Game 3 loss, scoring 19 points and grabbing six rebounds.
𝖩𝖺𝗒𝗁𝖺𝗐𝗄 ➝ 𝗡𝗕𝗔 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗶𝗼𝗻 🏆 pic.twitter.com/s8uoVc3hAv— Kansas Basketball (@KUHoops) October 12, 2020
The Lakers’ win marked the first Jayhawk to win an NBA Finals since Sasha Kaun won his title in 2016 with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Stat for 💭@KingJames has had a Jayhawk on the squad for 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘆 🏆 he’s won#NBAJayhawks x 𝘾𝙝𝙖𝙢𝙥𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙨𝙝𝙞𝙥 𝘿𝙉𝘼 pic.twitter.com/SzXYnbFm1R— Kansas Basketball (@KUHoops) October 12, 2020
Sunday night marked LeBron James’s fourth title, and he has been accompanied by a former Jayhawk for each Finals victory. Morris joins Clyde Lovellette, Maurice King, Wilt Chamberlain, Jo Jo White, Bill Bridges, Wayne Simien, Jacque Vaughn, Paul Pierce, Scot Pollard, Mario Chalmers, Brandon Rush and Kaun as Kansas alumni that have won an NBA title.