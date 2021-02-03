Former Kansas men’s basketball guard Frank Mason has agreed to a two-way contract with the Orlando Magic, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.
Guard Frank Mason has agreed to a two-way deal with the Orlando Magic, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Mason, who has played three NBA seasons, provides backcourt depth to roster dealing with key players injured.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 3, 2021
The 26-year-old former Jayhawk will now play for his third NBA team after being selected 34th overall in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings and spending the past season in the Milwaukee Bucks organization.
A two-way contract allows Mason to play in Orlando’s depleted backcourt, splitting his time with its G-League team, the Lakeland Magic. Notably, the same type of contract Mason had with the Bucks last season, in which he was named the G-League’s most valuable player playing for the G-League team the Wisconsin Herd.
Orlando has been plagued by injuries in its backcourt this season, as starters Markelle Fultz (ACL tear) is out for the season, and Michael Carter-Williams (foot) is out indefinitely. These injuries could allow for Mason to see extended playing time in the NBA.
Appearing in 145 games in four seasons with the Jayhawks from 2013-2017, Mason averaged 30 minutes, 13 points, 4 assists, and 3.4 rebounds a game.
Mason became one of only two Jayhawks to win the prestigious John R. Wooden Award and Naismith Award for the most outstanding college basketball player in 2016-17. Mason was also named AP Player of the Year in 2017 and was a three-time All-Big 12 selection with the Jayhawks.