Former Kansas basketball guard Tyler Self was named general manager of the Austin Spurs, the NBA G League affiliate of the San Antonio Spurs, on Tuesday.
NEWS: #AustinSpurs name Matt Nielsen head coach and Tyler Self general managerMORE: https://t.co/NbylkDWt4a pic.twitter.com/DOJuqCJiVT— Austin Spurs (@austin_spurs) November 10, 2020
Self is entering his fourth season with the organization, serving as the assistant general manager for the Austin squad last season.
Self played five years under his father, Kansas men's basketball coach Bill Self, as a walk-on from 2012-2017. Kansas went 44-2 in the 46 games Self played in.
Although he only averaged just over two minutes a game, Self, as most walk-on players are for Kansas men's basketball, was a crowd favorite. Chants of ‘Put him in! Put him in!’ rang throughout Allen Fieldhouse any time the Jayhawks started to gain a substantial lead.
“Everybody has to find their niche," Bill Self said during his son’s Senior Night. "Certainly Tyler has done that as well as any walk-on we’ve had here at the University of Kansas.”
That Senior Night game in 2017 marked the one and only start of Tyler’s tenure at Kansas. But, as then-Kansan staff writer Brian Mini wrote, Self’s presence on the court was still noticeable.
“His start against Oklahoma was the first of his career and although he played just three minutes during the win, his impact was felt,” Mini wrote in a Kansan article from February 2017. “His introduction garnered huge cheers and the crowd erupted every time he touched the ball.”
Graduating from Kansas with a bachelor’s degree in sport management in May 2016, Self finished his senior year on the court before beginning his work with the Spurs organization.
The news of Self’s promotion comes alongside the announcement of the team’s newest head coach, Matt Nielsen. The Austin Spurs put up a 24-18 record before the season was cut short due to COVID-19. The NBA G League has not yet set a date for the beginning of the 2020-21 season.