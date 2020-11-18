After nearly five months of waiting, former Kansas men’s basketball players, center Udoka Azubuike and guard Devon Dotson are expected to hear their names called at the 2020 NBA Draft Wednesday night.
Azubuike, Dotson representing @KUHoops on Draft night!2020 #NBADraft: Tonight, 8pm/et, ESPN https://t.co/7yTsD0MYFQ— NBA (@NBA) November 18, 2020
The draft, which was postponed due to COVID-19, will take place virtually this year. As per usual, 60 players will be drafted by 30 NBA franchises.
According to various mock drafts, Azubuike and Dotson are expected to be drafted somewhere in the late first round to middle second round.
Kansas men's basketball coach Bill Self said during a media availability last Thursday he thinks the duo can provide key bench roles at the NBA level right away.
“Being very realistic, if they could both be backups it would be unbelievable for both of them going into a rookie campaign,” Self said. “I don’t think anyone will be drafting either one of them and thinking they’re immediate starters. They’ll have to learn to play with others and blend in and those sorts of things, and still yet put their handprint on things.”
The duo participated in the 2020 NBA Draft Combine, where Dotson posted a time of 3.02 seconds in the three-quarter court sprint — the fastest time at this year’s combine and second-fastest time in the past decade.
Dotson also recorded the top lane agility time (10.44 seconds), and his vertical leap was recorded at 40.5 inches.
“That’s got to tell people that he’s got a gear that most guys can’t get to,” Self said. “I think that will help him. I don’t think that will get him drafted a lot higher, but I think it makes him more attractive if they’ve got it down to one or two guys and they may go with that athletic ability.”
Azubuike, after dropping 14 pounds, recorded a max vertical of 41 inches and a standing vertical at 37 inches. The Angola native also measured a 7-foot-7 wingspan.
ESPN’s Jonathan Givony also reported Azubuike’s standing vertical leap was the “highest in NBA Combine history among centers.”
Kansas' Udoka Azubuike registered the highest standing vertical leap in NBA Combine history among centers at 37 inches. Helps partially explain why he had the best career FG% in college basketball history when combined with his incredible length (7'7 1/4 wingspan).— Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) October 31, 2020
Self said he believes those results at the combine will certainly help the duo's draft stock.
“I think the testing has to have teams excited about both of them at least a little bit more than they were before,” Self said.
The 2020 NBA Draft is set for Wednesday at 7 p.m. on ESPN.