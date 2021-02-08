Expectations have always been high for former Kansas men’s basketball star Andrew Wiggins, but this season, he may be finally living up to them.
As a member of the Golden State Warriors, Wiggins had a very efficient outing Saturday night, scoring 22 points on 75 percent shooting. Wiggins also added five rebounds in the eventual 134-132 loss to the Dallas Mavericks.
Despite playing the lowest minutes of his career, Wiggins is having his most complete season in his first full stint with the Warriors, averaging 17.9 points per game, while shooting career-highs from the field (47.3 percent) and from three-point range (38.7 percent). Wiggins is also averaging a career-low 1.5 turnovers per game.
After spending the first seven years of his career in Minnesota, Wiggins was traded from the Timberwolves to the Warriors at last season’s trade deadline in exchange for guard D’Angelo Russell.
Up to this point in his career Wiggins has been labeled as a pure scorer with a fairly one-sided game. However, Wiggins is currently in the midst of his best defensive season of his career with Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr pushing Wiggins to become an NBA All-Defensive Team player.
Wiggins has embraced the challenge well, averaging a career-high 1.3 blocks per game, leading the NBA among non-centers.
In his lone season at Kansas during the 2013-14 season, Wiggins averaged 17.1 points and 5.9 rebounds per game as a freshman, before being selected No. 1 overall in the 2014 NBA Draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Wiggins averaged 16.9 points, 4.6 rebounds 2.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocks per game, playing in all 82 regular season games and earning 2015 NBA Rookie of the Year honors.
Wiggins is looking to make his first career NBA All-Star appearance after receiving the seventh most fan votes among Western Conference front court players as the initial vote results were released Thursday.