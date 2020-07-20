Former Kansas baseball pitcher Blake Goldsberry officially signed a contract with the Colorado Rockies Friday. Goldsberry went undrafted in the 2020 MLB Draft and signed with the Rockies as a free agent.
“So grateful for the opportunity to live out my childhood dream of representing my hometown team,” Goldsberry wrote on Twitter. “Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way and helped me get to where I am today. Go Rockies!”
The Highlands Ranch, Colorado, native was a redshirt senior before COVID-19 cut the 2020 baseball season short. Goldsberry made seven appearances in relief, totaling 10 innings pitched with no earned runs and a single walk to eight strikeouts.
Goldsberry finished his redshirt junior season with a career-high 31 appearances and 43 2/3 innings pitched. He pitched five seasons with the Jayhawks, appearing in 80 games and pitching 125.0 innings. Goldsberry also garnered 91 total strikeouts in his career.
"Blake Goldsberry has been a tremendous teammate in the five years he has been with Kansas baseball,” Kansas baseball coach Ritch Price said in a Kansas Athletics press release. “It is exciting to see him live his dream of becoming a professional baseball player, and for all of his hard work and dedication to pay off."
Goldsberry graduated from KU in May. He was a two-time Academic All-Big 12 First Team honoree.