Kansas continued reloading its roster for the 2023-24 season, with former Michigan center Hunter Dickinson announcing his commitment to Kansas on his Twitter Thursday morning. Dickinson, ranked as the top player in the portal by On3, transfers to Kansas with two years of eligibility left.
“This decision might have been harder than the first one coming out of high school,” Dickinson said in the announcement video. “Having all these coaches hit you up again…but I’m really glad it’s over now.”
Earlier this spring, head coach Bill Self joked that Kansas “needed a big guy that can go out and get 20 (points) and 10 (rebounds).” This is virtually what the Jayhawks are getting from Dickinson, who averaged 18.5 points and nine rebounds per game last season for the Wolverines.
The 7-foot-1-inch center has an accomplished basketball history, highlighted by a Second-Team All-American selection during his freshman season. Dickinson is also a three-time All-Big 10 selection who won Big 10 Rookie of the Year in 2020-21.
Dickinson joins a transfer class of rising sophomore guard Arterio Morris from Texas and graduate guard Nick Timberlake from Towson.
The recent news of redshirt freshman guard Kyle Cuffe entering the transfer portal leaves Kansas with one remaining scholarship. The main target seems to be incoming freshman forward Mackenzie Mgbako. Mgbako is a five-star prospect ranked No. 7 nationally by 247 Sports.