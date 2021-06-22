After an early 2021 release of his new book, “The Dream is Real, My Life on the Airwaves”, former Voice of the Jayhawks Bob Davis and co-author Jeff Bollig held their first book signing at Johnny’s Tavern West on Saturday.
The book, which was told by Davis but written by Bollig, highlights the life of Davis, from his time as a child watching a 17-year old Mickey Mantle to his call of the 2008 National Championship.
“It’s great to be out,” Bollig said. “Every time we put something out on social media about the book, everybody would ask, ‘Are you going to do a book signing?’ It’s one thing to sign it and have it mailed out, but you see what these people and how much Bob meant to them.”
According to previous Kansan reports, Bollig attended the University of Kansas in the late 1980s, and published two other books called Beware of the Phog: 50 Years of Allen Fieldhouse and What It Means to Be a Jayhawk: Bill Self and Kansas's Greatest Players.
“The great thing about the book is it's it there's something for everybody,” Bollig said. “It's certainly about Bob's career, but it's really stories behind the scenes of what happened in the ‘88 championship game, the 2008 championship game, him watching Mickey Mantle play baseball as a 17-year old.”
Davis began announcing the men's basketball games at KU in the fall of 1984. He retired after 32 years as the 'Voice of the Jayhawks' in 2016, giving him ample time to write his book.
“We sort of exist,” Davis said jokingly. “It’s great, it’s been fun, a lot of good memories.”
Davis and Bollig will be hosting their next book signing in Topeka at Johnny’s Tavern on July 10.