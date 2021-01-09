Four former Kansas men’s basketball players will be eligible for the 2021 NBA G-League Draft Monday.
Former Kansas players Mario Chalmers, Isaiah Moss, Billy Preston and Kevin Young were included in the list of draft eligible players released Friday.
Chalmers, the 6-foot-2, 190-pound point guard, most recently spent time with Aris Basketball Club of the Greek Basket League.
He played a total of 110 games at Kansas from 2005-08, helping lead the Jayhawks to the 2007-08 national championship.
Moss, a 6-foot-5, 208-pound shooting guard, spent the 2019-20 season with Kansas as a graduate transfer from Iowa. He averaged 7.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.6 assists in 30 games during his lone season at Kansas.
Preston, a 6-foot-10, 240-pound power forward, most recently played with the Illawara Hawks of the Australian National Basketball League, but was released after only three games.
Preston signed to play with Kansas men’s basketball for the 2017-18 season, but was held out of the lineup indefinitely due to a car accident injury on KU’s campus on Nov. 8, 2017. The NCAA also investigated Preston's eligibility in connection with the program's relationship with Adidas. He played no regular season games with the team before leaving the program on Jan. 20, 2018.
Young, a 6-foot-8, 190-pound forward, most recently played for the Stockton Kings of the G-League in the 2019-20 season.
After transferring from Loyola Marymount following the 2009-10 season, Young spent two seasons at Kansas from 2011-13, averaging 5.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.8 blocks per game in 74 games.
The 2021 NBA G-League Draft will take place Monday, with the first selection scheduled for 12:15 p.m.