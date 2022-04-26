Four current Jayhawks from the 2021-2022 season have declared for the upcoming NBA draft scheduled for June 23. Senior guard Ochai Agbaji, senior forward David McCormack, redshirt sophomore Jalen Wilson and junior guard Christian Braun have declared for the draft via social media.
According to ESPN’s latest mock draft, two Jayhawks are projected to be selected come draft night. ESPN has Agbaji going No. 12 overall to the Portland Trail Blazers, while Braun is projected to be selected by the Orlando Magic with the No. 33 pick.
Agbaji declared for the draft on his Instagram page Sunday, where he voiced his love for Jayhawk nation while also giving thanks to everyone who has helped him throughout his journey.
“No matter where basketball takes me - I’ll always be a Jayhawk,” Agbaji said on his Instagram. Agbaji averaged 18.8 points while shooting 47.5% from the field and 40.7% from three-point range in his final year at Kansas.
Agbaji had a breakout senior season, being selected as a National Player of the Year nominee and named the Most Outstanding Player for the 2022 NCAA Final Four. Agbaji was also named the Danny Manning Mr. Jayhawk award along with super-senior forwards Mitch Lightfoot and McCormack.
Braun also declared for the draft on his Instagram page Sunday while maintaining his college eligibility. He averaged 14.1 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 49.5% from the field. Braun was named Second-Team All-Big 12 and proved crucial in Kansas’ championship run.
“Just a kid from Kansas,” Braun said in his Instagram post. “That’s where I started this journey. Now, three years later I’m a national champion. None of that would be possible though, without the best teammates, coaches, and fans in the world.”
McCormack announced his declaration for the NBA draft on Instagram last week after averaging 10.6 points and seven rebounds during this past season for the Jayhawks. The senior converted a go-ahead bucket in the final seconds of the National Championship game, propelling the Jayhawks to a 72-69 victory.
Wilson also announced his declaration for the NBA draft last Thursday through Seven1 Sports Agency’s Instagram post. Wilson produced solid numbers all year long, averaging 11.1 points and 7.4 rebounds while shooting 46.1% from the field.
Kansas’ super-senior guards Remy Martin, Jalen Coleman-Lands and Lightfoot are not projected to get drafted, according to ESPN’s mock draft. Braun, Wilson and McCormack will maintain college eligibility if they decide to withdraw from the process.
All of the players who have entered the draft have the decision to withdraw their names by June 1. The NBA draft is scheduled for Thursday, June 23 in Brooklyn, New York.