Letter from the editor: This article is a column and includes some opinions.
The Jayhawks saw their first loss of the Big 12 Conference season on Tuesday night, and as many sports fans tend to do after their team suffers a crushing defeat, they let panic creep into their body. While the loss is aggravating for fans with the chances given to win, there is no reason to panic.
Here are four reasons not to panic if you’re a Kansas fan.
1. The Kansas State loss was not a bad loss:
Kansas State is good this year. First-year head coach Jerome Tang has the Wildcats playing at a level that no one could have expected with a 16-2 record. Keyontae Johnson and Markquis Nowell have been brilliant, both averaging over 15 points per game, completely turning the Wildcats away from a rough end to Bruce Weber’s tenure.
The game was also played on the road against a top-15 team. Even with three of the top four leading scorers fouling out, shooting a poor (and unlucky) 6-for-29 from deep and 13-for-22 from the stripe outside of redshirt-junior forward Jalen Wilson, the Jayhawks had two chances to win a top-15 road game.
The Jayhawks had to have a lot of things go wrong in order to lose a game on the road against a very good basketball team.
2. They weren’t going to run the table in the Big 12:
The 2001-2002 Kansas Jayhawks were special. However, there is a reason that in over 20 years since that team went undefeated in the Big 12, it hasn’t been done again. The Big 12 has proven to be one of the toughest conferences in the nation, and last year the Jayhawks were tied with Baylor at the top with a 14-4 record.
When the 2019-2020 Jayhawks went 17-1, it was done in a much weaker conference than what the Big 12 has turned into now. The Jayhawks are going to likely lose again, and last year’s national championship team had plenty of similar stumbles.
3. They have the personnel:
Wilson, Dajuan Harris and KJ Adams were on the court for the last play of the national championship. They have experience on college basketball’s biggest stage, meaning there won’t be a moment too big for them as the season wears on.
Yes, redshirt-senior guard Kevin McCullar’s goose egg on Tuesday was not what people expected, but he has rallied from poor performances before in his career at Texas Tech. When looking at his point totals throughout every season, he has always come around and fixed it come March and played well. He also had not been held scoreless since his freshman year.
In addition to that, he has been best in closing time and missed the last five minutes after fouling out, losing the ability to play when he shines the most.
Lastly, the Jayhawks have a 45% three-point shooter in freshman guard Gradey Dick who can erase many problems if he gets going from deep.
The bench is coming along and has been a concern all year. Nevertheless, the players that may need to play large amounts of time come March have experience doing it. Wilson played all 45 minutes in the loss to Kansas State, and Harris played 39 minutes in the win over Iowa State.
4. Bill Self:
Believe it or not, Self could become the winningest coach in Kansas history this year if the Jayhawks were to reach 35 wins. That will be very hard to do, as that would mean just three more losses in a full 40-game season. The point still stands, however; Self, a Hall of Famer, is one of the greatest college coaches ever.
With being the all-time winningest coach at the all-time winningest program in striking distance, Self has proven himself as a worthy captain of the ship. There’s no reason to believe that the Jayhawks are going to let the loss to Kansas spiral them out of control with him at the helm.
Self has a lot of tricks up his sleeve, and as long as he is at Kansas, the Jayhawks are going to be a consistent threat in March.
So, Jayhawk fans, save those angry tweets and heated conversations with your friends that go to Kansas State. Instead, take a deep breath, and realize that there is a lot that this year’s team has that they can fall back on.