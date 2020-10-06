Four-star wide receiver recruit Keon Coleman announced via Twitter Tuesday night that he is de-committing from Kansas football. The highly touted class of 2021 prospect had also planned on walking on to the men’s basketball team.
RESPECT MY DECISION ❤️‼️ pic.twitter.com/3gzEhxCeOo— 5⭐️Keon(QUICK 6) Coleman (@keoncoleman6) October 6, 2020
“This is my first time going through this process and it’s very hard to say the least,” Coleman said on Twitter. “This was a very hard decision to make but after long talks with my family and a lot of prayers at night I would like to announce I will be de-committing from the University of Kansas."
“I rushed into my decision and will be looking for a new place to call home for the next 3-4 years," he continued. "I will be taking my time throughout these next few months to ensure I make the right decision for myself, my family, and my future.”
The Opelousas, Louisiana, native is the No. 14-ranked wide receiver in the nation, and committed to Kansas in July over Oklahoma, Arizona, Baylor, Auburn and several other schools. During his junior season at Opelousas Catholic School, Coleman reeled in 35 receptions for 1,143 yards and 22 touchdowns.
Before Coleman’s de-commitment, Kansas had the 42nd-ranked recruiting class in the nation for 2021, its best since 2011.