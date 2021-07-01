Kansas men’s basketball picked up their second commitment in the class of 2022 Thursday night as four-star power forward Zuby Ejiofor committed to Kansas, according to an announcement on his Twitter page. Ejiofor now joins Gradey Dick as the other member in a class that is now ranked the third highest rated class in the country according to 247Sports, behind only Ohio State and UCLA.
#COMMITTED #KU 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/qaZ9W86Fde— Zuby Ejiofor (@kingzub18) July 2, 2021
Ejiofor picked the Jayhawks over fellow Big 12 schools such as Oklahoma, Texas, and TCU. Kansas was also picked over schools including Arkansas, Georgia Tech and Houston.
“I am looking forward to my new journey and the friends, family, and many relationships that are yet to be discovered,” Ejiofor said in a tweet. “It is a blessing and an honor to be asked to become a part of the Jayhawk family at the University of Kansas.”
Ejiofor will look to provide depth to the forwards as the Garland, TX native stands at 6’8 and 215 pounds. Out of Garland High School, his junior campaign concluded with him averaging 19.2 points a game while also grabbing 11.6 rebounds per game.
In terms of his decision, Ejiofor was offered a place with the Jayhawks on May 24 before taking an official visit on June 23. The visit to Kansas was followed by visits to Arkansas and Texas, but Ejiofor shortly committed to Kansas thereafter.