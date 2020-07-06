Four-star wide receiver recruit Keon Coleman announced via Instagram live and Twitter Saturday night that he is committing to Kansas football. The highly touted prospect from the class of 2021 also plans to walk onto the men's basketball team.
RESPECT MY DECISION ✍🏾😤🥶 Edit:@Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/mNFPQPQi8v— 4⭐️Keon(QUICK 6) Coleman (@keoncoleman6) July 5, 2020
The Opelousas, Louisiana, native — the No. 14-ranked wide receiver in the nation — chose Kansas over Oklahoma, Arizona, Baylor, Auburn and several other schools.
Coleman easily becomes the highest rated recruit that Kansas football has signed in the last decade and will surely be seen as a big stepping stone for head coach Les Miles and his staff as they continue to rebuild the program.
Coleman will be a rare student athlete for the school, as he will also expect to play on the men’s basketball team.
In a 24/7 Sports scouting report, National Analyst Gabe Brooks spoke highly of Coleman’s dual sports abilities by labeling him as a Division I-caliber prospect in football and basketball.
"[Coleman is a] dynamic, explosive athlete who competes in football, basketball, and track and field," Brooks said. "Division I-caliber prospect in football and basketball. Produces highlight reel dunks on the hardwood and impressive ball-winning plays on the gridiron."