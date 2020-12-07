Kansas men’s basketball is back in the top five, jumping up to No. 5 in the latest edition of the AP Top 25 poll released Monday.
The Jayhawks — who currently sit at 4-1 — have started the season up-and-down, with Kansas dropping the season opener to Gonzaga and narrowly defeating then-No. 20 Kentucky and North Dakota State.
Despite this Kansas team still very much looking for both an offensive and defensive identity, here are four things we’ve learned about this team through five games.
1. David McCormack needs to play better for Kansas to be a great team
During his 17-plus years in Lawrence, Kansas coach Bill Self has had a plethora of solid big men; in recent years, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid and Utah Jazz center Udoka Azubuike are notable examples.
But junior big man David McCormack is not Azubuike, and so far this season he hasn’t given Kansas the production it needs out of the five spot.
“[McCormack] is not as explosive as Dok in a lot of ways,” Self said. “He’s got to be much better playing with his head and feet and not his hands.”
Before the season started, Self said he thought McCormack would be the leading scorer for Kansas. However, through five games, McCormack is shooting 40% from the field, averaging 9.4 points per game, and has committed a team-high 11 turnovers.
“I want to see [McCormack] be a presence. I want to see him have balance,” Self said in a media availability on Dec. 7. “There’s some technique things he can do a little bit better to put him in a position to score. He’s going to be fine, folks.”
Most recently, McCormack played just 13 minutes in Kansas’ 65-61 win over North Dakota State last Saturday. McCormack shot 3-for-8 from the field with seven points and two rebounds.
“We probably defend better with five guards out there, at least we did [Saturday],” Self said. “After Dave got his third foul, we went small and stayed small.”
McCormack’s only solid performance this season came against Washburn last Thursday, when he scored a team-high 17 points. It will be imperative for the Jayhawks to get McCormack back on track, as his play inside can turn Kansas from just a good team to a great team.
2. The five-out lineup has been Kansas’ most effective lineup this season
Through five games, when the Jayhawks play five guards, they are a significantly better team.
In fact, the lineup change saved Kansas in its narrow 65-62 win over then-No. 20 Kentucky in the Champions Classic on Dec. 1. When playing five-out, Kansas outscored Kentucky 45-30, including a 14-9 run to end the first half and a 20-13 run to close out the game.
“I think we were better offensively, obviously, when we played the five guards,” Self said after the game. “And probably better defensively too be honest with you. Our switches were much better and their ball screen offense was totally ineffective because we were switching everything.”
The lineup also has a ton of variance, giving Self the ability to mix-and-match players out on the perimeter. It also helps that Kansas has a deep bench, including freshman guard Bryce Thompson, junior guard/forward Tyon Grant-Foster and sophomore forward Tristan Enaruna.
Redshirt freshman guard Dajuan Harris has also been a key contributor in the lineup at the point guard spot, averaging 1.4 points, 2.8 assists and a team-high eight steals. Harris' solid play has helped take some pressure off senior guard Marcus Garrett, and allowed Garrett to play an off-ball role like he did last season.
“[Harris] doesn’t try to do too much offensively besides move the ball,” Self said. “We need a guy like that.”
Five-out play is not something Self has been accustomed to during his years at Kansas. But if the Jayhawks are going to be successful this season, Kansas will need to continue using it — especially if McCormack continues to struggle at the five spot.
“We’re still not used to playing this way,” Self said in a media availability on Dec. 7. “I’ve got to come up with some more unique ways to help them offensively because defensively I think we’ve held our own pretty good playing small.”
3. Anyone can catch the hot hand on any given night
Four different Jayhawks have led Kansas in single-game scoring this season. Oddly enough, junior guard Ochai Agbaji — who leads Kansas in points per game (16.2) — has yet to lead Kansas in scoring for a single game.
Redshirt freshman forward Jalen Wilson has led Kansas in scoring twice this season, including 23 points and 10 rebounds against Kentucky. Wilson also posted 14 points and 15 rebounds against North Dakota State Saturday.
“I love how [Wilson’s] playing,” Self said after the Washburn game. “He’s the most aggressive kid we have offensively, he has no fear. I think he needs to be a double figure scorer for us without question.”
Sophomore guard Christian Braun exploded for 30 points against Saint Joseph’s on Nov. 27, but is averaging just 8.7 points over his last three games. Garrett’s scoring has also dropped after scoring a team-high 22 points against Gonzaga in the season opener; the senior is averaging six points over the last four games.
“Marcus led us [in scoring] the first game, if I’m not mistaken, but hasn’t really scored the ball since then,” Self said. “It’ll be different [scorers] just based on how people guard us and who’s got a hot hand.”
4. This team has a lot of pieces, but still needs time to develop
All of these scorers need time to gel with each other, and the Jayhawks will only improve down the road this season. Self is still working out a rotation, and with several capable perimeter players, it will take some time to work it all out.
“I don’t have a plan going [into games] on who’s going to play minutes,” Self said after the North Dakota State game. “I just try to put the guys in there that I think can give us something.”
Grant-Foster certainly gave Kansas something against North Dakota State, playing a season-high 21 minutes. He also scored the go-ahead basket with 1:20 left in the game, and blocked North Dakota State junior guard/forward Sam Griesel’s layup attempt with 10 seconds to play.
“Rebounding the ball offensively, defensively when we needed him, I thought that's where he brought energy to our team,” Agbaji said. “He just came in and kind of got comfortable by playing his own role.”
Senior forward Mitch Lightfoot has also seen playing time this season in relief of McCormack at the five-spot, averaging 6.2 minutes per game and recording a team-high four blocks.
Kansas has the talent to get back to the Final Four, exactly where they hoped to be before the 2019-20 season was prematurely shut down due to COVID-19. A tough non-conference and Big 12 schedule will help the Jayhawks, and Kansas will continue to grow as players develop chemistry.
“We have guys playing in positions they’ve never played before,” Self said. “I do think it takes time to get comfortable and those sorts of things.”
Kansas will next play No. 8 Creighton in Allen Fieldhouse Tuesday. The top 10 matchup is set to tip at 4 p.m.