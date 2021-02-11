Freshman guard Bryce Thompson made his return back to the Kansas men’s lineup versus the Iowa State Cyclones Thursday night.
The five-star freshman returned in high fashion, recording 8 points on 4-of-7 shooting. Thompson gathered three assists, four rebounds and collected 2 monstrous blocks. Coming off the bench, Bryce looked confident and happy to be back, as he was seen cracking a smile after his first block that had fans on their feet.
“I was playing help defense and as the guard came over, I was able to get a good jump on the man,” Thompson said in the postgame conference. “I said some stuff after and thought I was going to get a technical.”
Thompson has been ruled out since the Jan. 12 Oklahoma State game, where he unfortunately broke his finger. Kansas men's basketball coach Bill Self reported earlier that Thompson suffered a “spiral fracture” on his right index finger.
Thompson himself told reporters after the 97-64 point win, that he was happy to be back. Even though he was seen playing with a finger cast during the game, he said he felt no pain.
“My hand feels real good, still doing treatment but no pain,” Thompson said. “I’ve had a great support system these last few weeks and it feels great to be playing again.”
Thompson has yet to reach his full potential with the Jayhawks due to the injuries that have held him out of multiple games this season. Right before the spiral fracture, Thompson was held out for two weeks due to a back injury that occurred during a tumble in practice.
After the game, his teammate redshirt freshman forward Jalen Wilson told reporters that Bryce’s attitude has been great while he was sidelined and said the team "needed him back.”
Thompson also relieved senior guard Marcus Garrett of ball handling duties and pushed the pace in transition as point guard.
“I would like to run with the seven [players] we ran tonight more. I am not saying Tristan [Enaruna] or whoever won’t play, but I really wanted to get these 7 [players] playing together since we got Bryce back,” Self said. “I was excited to see him return tonight.”
Kansas will face Iowa State again on Saturday, Feb. 13. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m.