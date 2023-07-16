Incoming freshman forward Marcus Adams Jr. has announced Sunday he’ll be leaving Kansas basketball, requesting a release from his national letter of intent just weeks after enrolling at the university.
Amen🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/q8PmvbYxLP— Marcus Adams Jr (@marcusadams21) July 16, 2023
Reclassifying from the 2024 class, Adams announced his initial commitment in March as the No. 66 overall prospect, selecting Kansas over Syracuse and UCLA.
“I want to thank Jayhawk Nation and coach Self and Townsend for being a great help in my development in my time here,” Adams wrote via Twitter.
The 6-foot-8-inch forward will now reopen his recruitment after only spending about a month in Lawrence practicing with the program.
Adams’ departure now puts the Jayhawks back at 10 scholarship players on the roster.