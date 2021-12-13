Crucial points in the paint combined with a late second-half rally lifted Kansas women’s basketball an 80-65 victory over Santa Clara on Sunday. Kansas post-players showed up and showed out against the Broncos to tally the Jayhawks’ eighth win of the season and keep the team’s undefeated home record alive.

The Jayhawks struggled with outside shooting in the first half, going just 1-9 from behind the arc, but 24 of Kansas’ 32 first-half points came from the paint. In the first half alone, junior center Taiyanna Jackson posted six points, sophomore forward Ionna Chatzileonti put up another six and sophomore forward Katrine Jessen scored eight more.

“We really focused on driving in, and then when we got the ball, finishing strong and just being patient,” Jessen said. “Almost all of our points tonight were coming from the bigs. We can thank the guards for that, because they did a really good job passing the ball and kept sharing the ball.”

Despite the efforts from inside, Santa Clara took advantage of Kansas’ shooting troubles and knocked down six threes of its own to go up 35-29 late in the second quarter. However, the Broncos’ six-point lead was short-lived, as moments later, senior guard Aniya Thomas canned Kansas’ only three of the half and put the Jayhawks within three going into halftime.

Fueled by Thomas’ second-quarter three and renewed energy coming out of the locker room, the Jayhawks opened the third quarter with a quick 8-0 run to go up 40-35 on the Broncos. The third quarter was back and forth with lead changes and fouls, but redshirt sophomore guard Chandler Prater helped Kansas keep the momentum rolling.

“I always bring energy to my teammates because at the end of the day that’s why we’re all here - because we love basketball,” Prater said. “I told myself to play within myself and do what I needed to do to make sure we won today.”

Prater went to work inside with 14 points and five rebounds on the day.

The Jayhawks may have tightened things down defensively in the second half, but they let the Broncos sneak back into the game in the third quarter with a series of threes, reclaiming a 54-52 lead. Sophomore guard Mia Vuksic quickly put an end to Santa Clara’s efforts and sank her first three of the game in the final seconds of the third to put Kansas back on top 55-54.

“The lineup that we had at the end of the third quarter to start the fourth quarter - it wasn’t all starters,” Kansas women's basketball coach Brandon Schneider said. “There were some guys who came off the bench for us who I thought were really, really good and to be quite honest, were the difference in the game.”

With the fourth quarter came an offensive show for Kansas, including a fast-break layup off a steal from Jackson, a corner three from Vuksic and two gritty and-1 plays from both Chatzileonti and Prater. Two more threes from junior guard Zakiyah Franklin and graduate guard Julie Brosseau helped Kansas distance itself to a comfortable 17-point lead over Santa Clara with a minute left to play.

Kansas improved its outside shooting in the second half, but points from underneath ultimately pushed the Jayhawks to victory. Forty-four of Kansas’ 80 total points came from within the paint.

Chatzileonti, Prater and Jackson led Kansas in scoring in Sunday’s game. Chatzileonti finished with 15 points and three rebounds, and Jackson finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

Kansas goes on the road Dec. 21 at 6 p.m. against Wichita State.