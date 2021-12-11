For the first time since 2012, Kansas men’s basketball and Missouri met in the regular season for the renewal of the Border War. Fueled by a full Allen Fieldhouse, the Jayhawks dominated the Tigers, winning 102-65.

Senior guard Ochai Agbaji and junior guard Christian Braun impressed once again as Agbaji recorded 21 points while Braun tallied 13 points and grabbed four rebounds. Sophomore guard and Columbia, Missouri native Dajuan Harris also had his best showing of the season, scoring 13.

The Jayhawks also shot well from the field, shooting 55.9% on 33-59 shooting. Kansas, like previous games, forced turnovers at a high rate as the Tigers gave the ball away 20 times.

With Allen Fieldhouse rocking and rolling, Kansas men’s basketball opened the scoring with back-to-back threes from Ochai Agbaji and Christian Braun to take an early 6-0 lead.

The Jayhawks continued to feed on the electric Fieldhouse atmosphere, opening up a 13-5 lead in less than five minutes and still led 13-7 going into a media timeout.

Out of the timeout, Harris drained two threes in just a few minutes as Kansas extended the lead to 19-9 with 13:30 left in the first half.

Missouri fought back over the next few minutes, however, despite ranking second to last in the nation in three-point shooting, the Tigers were 3-4 halfway through the first and narrowed the lead to 30-21 with just under nine minutes left.

The Jayhawks would go on a 10-4 run over the next five minutes though, capped by a transition dunk from Braun and a layup by Harris on back-to-back plays. The lead grew to 40-25, as the Tigers called a timeout with four minutes left to play.

Over the next four minutes, the Jayhawks would continue to play well on both ends. Missouri did not score for the last 2:53 while Kansas scored another nine points before the end of the half with the Jayhawks leading 49-27.

The Jayhawks came out of the locker room firing from the three with Harris, super-senior guard Remy Martin and Agbaji all making it from behind the arc. Shortly after, senior forward David McCormack put home a layup for an and-1 before a Missouri timeout. At this point, Kansas had opened up a 60-29 lead with 17 and a half minutes left in the half.

Missouri gained some ground over the next six and a half minutes though, eventually bringing the lead back down to 30, at 73-43 with 10 and a half remaining.

Kansas would proceed to go on a 10-4 run over the next few minutes, extending the lead to 36 at 83-47.

Kansas continued to dominate for the rest of the game, eventually closing out the first Border War in nine years 102-65.

The Jayhawks will return to action Saturday, Dec. 18 to face Stephen F. Austin at Allen Fieldhouse. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.