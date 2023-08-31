Kansas football begins its 2023 season on Friday against the Missouri State Bears, kicking off at 7 p.m. in the David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.
With fans and students excited for football season, Kansas Athletics announced the return of popular game day enhancements.
Tuesday’s announcement highlighted new game day additions for the 2023 season. Fans can welcome the Jayhawks to the Booth before the game with the new Hawk Walk and attend the re-imagined Game Day on the Hill tailgate.
Student tickets are general admission and can be used to sit in sections 17-20 on the stadium's east side. Students who are not sports combo pass holders and still need a ticket can purchase tickets through Kansas Athletics' online ticket office while supplies last. Fans and students who can not secure a ticket to Friday's game can watch the game on ESPN +.
Alongside many more public game day events, students can expect to enjoy promotions that are exclusive to students. These opportunities start on Friday night with three promotions.
Jersey Giveaway: The first 2,000 students in the gates will receive a 2023 mesh Kansas football jersey. Gates open 90 minutes before the game. Students can enter through any gate.
Student Tailgate on the Hill: Students can enjoy free food and drink, tailgate games, and more, provided by Student Union Activities. The tailgate is free to attend and will begin at 4:30 p.m.
Bring A Friend: Kansas Athletics’ online ticket office will send all 2023 sports combo pass holders an additional ticket to Friday's game to bring a friend or family member. Sports combo pass holders should receive their tickets one to two days before the game through their University of Kansas email. Kansas Athletics recommends showing up early and downloading tickets before arriving at the stadium.
Kansas will also host Illinois, BYU, UCF, Oklahoma, Texas Tech and Kansas State this season. Students can expect more giveaways and events throughout the rest of the home games.