No. 13 Kansas men’s basketball will play its last game of the regular season against the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) to stay loose before the Big 12 tournament, which begins on March 10.
UTEP is currently 12-10 overall and in the middle of a four-game winning streak. The Miners rank No. 5 in the Conference USA West standings.
Kansas Impact Player: Sophomore guard Christian Braun
Braun hasn’t necessarily found his shot this season, with a 35.5% clip from three and 40.3% overall field goal percentage. While his rebounding and grittiness has been effective for Kansas lately, Braun is a shot maker.
He needs to heat up from the outside if Kansas is to reach its ceiling in March Madness, and I think having a solid game tonight would certainly give Braun some confidence.
UTEP Impact Player: Redshirt junior guard Souley Boum
Boum is UTEP’s primary ball handler and scorer. When this team is successful, he is leading the charge. And a weird side-note for you: Boum’s shooting percentage is actually higher from the three point line than his overall percentage.
Kansas will need to take away Boum’s outside looks and make the Miners play 1-on-1 basketball to be successful.
Who’s Favored?
The Jayhawks are 12-1 at home this season, with their only loss coming to Texas on Jan. 2. UTEP isn’t necessarily a powerhouse team, given the ESPN line of -17 Kansas.
My Prediction Kansas 85, UTEP 62
Record against the spread: 9-3
Yes, I did pick Kansas to beat then-No. 2 Baylor at home, strengthening my record even more.
This is one of those “buy games,” for Kansas, and I don’t see a scenario where Kansas loses this game. There is too much momentum, and it needs to keep moving forward. Self will have the guys ready and locked in on beating this UTEP squad, almost treating it as a first round game of the NCAA tournament.
Therefore, I predict Kansas to have a solid game all around and easily cover the spread. Look for everyone in the starting five to play well and open up opportunities for guys to get in off the bench.
Q&A with UTEP Prospector sports editor Michael Cuviello
Kansan: UTEP features three pretty good guards in Boum, Jamal Bieniemy and Keonte Kennedy. What does that group bring to the table and how can they give Kansas fits.
Cuviello: “When Boum is on his game, he can hit baskets in bunches. He’s going to be the designated guy. If the team does well, it will go through him. Bieniemy’s shot has been off for most of the year. As for Kennedy, he doesn’t have the range like Boum, but he also gets really streaky, but Kennedy is a really big guy for a guard and can really rebound well.”
Kansan: Tydus Verhoeven and Bryson Williams have been holding down the big man spots. What’s it going to take for them to have success and stop a guy like David McCormack down low?
Cuviello: For one, they have to stay out of foul trouble. Williams is a solid defensive player, has pretty good mass on his size, but your guys are built more like Big 12 guys, you know. Basically, what they have to do is not commit stupid fouls so that way they can play more straight up defense. Verhoeven might be our best defensive player, but he’s a one way player in that aspect.”
Kansan: What would you say this team's biggest strength is? Biggest weakness for UTEP?
Cuviello: “Their biggest strength is they do everything fairly well. They have the ability to still compete with teams if they don’t shoot too great. If they don’t shoot over 43%, they haven’t won a game this year. They have to move the ball around, get away from iso and make open shots.”
Kansan: Kansas is favored by 17 points right now. I don’t usually ask for the other editors prediction, but do you think UTEP can cover this line?
Cuviello: “UTEP does have a good history of playing up. When we played Arizona and Arizona State, we beat Arizona State and we played Arizona pretty well. I’m going to predict they lose by 15, so I guess somewhat under it.”