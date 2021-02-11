Unranked Kansas men’s basketball will take on Iowa State inside Allen Fieldhouse Thursday night. This will be the first of back-to-back games against Iowa State; game two will be at Iowa State on Saturday.
The 13-7 Jayhawks are entering a critical stretch against weaker conference opponents and can’t afford to slip up if they want to place second in the Big 12 race.
Kansas Impact Player: Junior forward David McCormack
Similar to Oklahoma State, Iowa State lacks depth and size in the post. Its starting senior forward Solomon Young is 6-foot-8 -- and the two bench big men have size to match up with McCormack -- but they are still young, developing players.
McCormack is averaging 18 points per game over the last five games, and I think he is bound to have another big game against weaker Iowa State big men.
Iowa State Impact Player: Junior guard Rasir Bolton
Bolton is by far Iowa State’s best player, leading the team with 16.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.8 steals per game. He is a capable passer and defender and is also the Cyclones primary ball handler.
Bolton will need to hit threes and get his teammates involved from beyond the arc as well if Iowa State is going to upset Kansas at home.
Who is favored?
Kansas is a heavy favorite in this game. ESPN puts the line at -15 and gives Kansas a 90.9% chance of winning this game.
My prediction: 83-62 Kansas
Record vs. the spread: 2-2
Last week I picked Kansas to beat Oklahoma State but not cover. Silly me! I’m not making that mistake again, hence why I predicted Kansas to win by 21.
The Jayhawks starting five have all scored in double figures the past two games, and I believe that trend will continue. There’s just too much riding on these next three games for Kansas.
It will be important for Kansas to play well and gain confidence before the three game gauntlet of Texas Tech, Texas and Baylor to close the season. The Jayhawks road to hopefully straightening out its 7-5 Big 12 record starts tonight -- so expect Kansas to play with tons of energy at home.
Q&A with Iowa State Daily sports editor Zane Douglas
Kansan: It’s been a bit of a struggle for Iowa State this season and I know they’ve had some COVID issues. Where is this team at right now in your eyes?
Douglas: “Yeah, it has really been a weird season. [Iowa State] is actually a lot closer to being a contending team than their record suggests, but they're definitely still on the bottom half of the Big 12. I really do think Iowa State is better than the 0-9 record suggests.”
Kansan: Rasir Bolton is right up there as one of the best players in the conference. Can you touch on his skillset and what he does for this Iowa State team?
Douglas: “I think his stats are a tiny bit amplified because of how much he needs to do for Iowa State. But he is a constant threat to get over 20 points, can shoot, is good as a downhill driver. He has to play point guard because Iowa State only has one other ball handler on the team. It kind of shows how good he is playing in a role that probably isn’t his top role.”
Kansan: How would you evaluate the post depth for this team, and how do you think Iowa State’s bigs match up with David McCormack?
Douglas: “Bluntly, I think they match up poorly. I’d say Solomon Young is a pretty good offensive post player, he’s pretty consistent. He’s probably Iowa State’s second most valuable player, but is small for the post. They only have George Conditt available health wise besides Solomon Young, and he’s been a liability on the court at times this year.”
Kansan: What do you think the strength of this team is, and where’s one place you think Iowa State is lacking?
Douglas: “Iowa State every once in a while shoots it like 60% from three and puts up a ton of threes. So if that happens, then that’s pretty much the only way Kansas is going to be in trouble in this game. Iowa State really relies on the three ball. Their weakness, they have a lot, but the most striking one is their lack of size and lack of defensive rebounding.”