Kansas men’s basketball will face off against No. 6 seed USC Monday at 8:40 CT and will attempt to punch a ticket to the Sweet 16. The Jayhawks are coming off a 93-84 win over Eastern Washington.
USC handled No. 11 seed Drake in its first round game 72-56 and certainly have the talent to pull off the upset of No. 3 seed Kansas.
Kansas Impact Player: Junior forward David McCormack
The Jayhawks play around their big man in McCormack, and USC has a lot of size. For KU to be successful it is imperative that McCormack plays big inside and scores. If USC is able to shut him down, that could spell trouble for Kansas.
McCormack posted an impressive game off the bench last time out against Eastern Washington, but Self noted he looked unbalanced on the defensive end. That cannot happen against USC’s impact player.
USC Impact Player: Freshman forward Evan Mobley
Mobley is a consensus lottery pick in next year’s NBA draft, and for good reason. The 7-foot forward is dominant down low and averaged 16 points during the regular season.
His brother, Isaiah is also a talented big man, but Kansas will have to focus on Evan on defense and limit his touches inside.
Who’s Favored?
Well, I haven’t stumbled upon this before, but according to ESPN the spread is even. In layman's terms, this game is a complete toss up. The over/under is set at 135.
My Prediction: Kansas 74, USC 70
Record against the spread: 10-5
The Jayhawks were covering against Eastern Washington. At least until a last second shot made by the Eagles. That one stung.
Anyways, with this game being a toss up, I have to go with coach Bill Self. He’s been here before and I’m sure this isn’t the only pair of talented big men Self has faced in his career.
I think Kansas will find a way to lock up on defense when it matters and hit timely enough shots to pull out a narrow victory. But strap in Kansas fans, it’s March, and anything can happen.
Q&A with Daily Trojan deputy sports editor Anthony Gharib
Kansan: Last round, Kansas went against a brother duo, and now they have to do it again. Can you talk about what the Mobley bros provide?
Gharib: They are really the heart and soul, the back end of this team. They make up the defense and are outstanding rebounders. Evan is just an all-around threat offensively and can really score on all three levels. Isaiah, when he gets aggressive, he’s pretty dominant on the offensive end as well, but his role is more of securing rebounds and playing great defense. Evan, this year, has had some trouble with physical centers, so I won’t be surprised if he resorts to shooting more jumpers.
Kansan: How important is Tahj Eaddy’s senior leadership, and what other players should Kansas look out for on the USC roster?
Gharib: Eaddy is a streaky player. There’s games where he goes off, there’s games he’s quiet. He has a lot of experience and is a great offensive player. Outside of him, Drew Peterson is someone Kansas should look out for. Isaiah White is also great. This is a really deep team.
Kansan: Do you think USC’s size advantage alone can spell an upset, or is there another area you think the Trojans will have to excel in to move on to the Sweet 16?
Gharib: The size advantage plays a huge role on this team, because that’s what makes them so great on defense. Another thing is rebounding. Almost every time USC has won a game they’ve won the rebounding margin. Consistent shooting will also be important.
Kansan: The Jayhawks have one of the best defenders in the country in Marcus Garrett, and he has also been a key offensive player for Kansas lately. What does USC need to do defensively to stop him, among other Kansas weapons?
Gharib: I wouldn’t be surprised if USC comes out in a zone. They did that a lot against Drake. Coach Andy Enfield tries to mix up defenses between man-to-man and zones just to put pressure and don’t make them too comfortable.