No. 23 Kansas men’s basketball heads to Morgantown, West Virginia to take on the No. 17 West Virginia Mountaineers in a significant conference clash.
The Jayhawks are coming into the game with some confidence after easily handling Kansas State at home Tuesday and now have a record of 12-6 (6-4 Big 12). West Virginia picked up a win against Iowa St. on Tuesday and now sit at 12-5 (5-3 Big 12).
Kansas impact player: Junior guard Ochai Agbaji
Agbaji has been Kansas' most consistent scorer and leads the team in points per game at 14.1. The junior guard will need to rely on his long range shots and make a good number of them for the Jayhawks to compete.
Agbaji ranks third on the team in both steals and blocks, and if he continues to show up defensively, the Jayhawks could have a nicer path to victory. Agbaji will likely match up with sophomore guard Miles McBride or senior guard Taz Sherman. Last time out against WVU, Agbaji had 11 points on 4-of-14 shooting.
West Virginia impact player: Sophomore guard Miles McBride
With the loss of Oscar Tshiebwe, McBride is now the certified star of this team and he hasn’t disappointed. In 33.4 minutes per game McBride has team-leading averages of 15.1 points and 4.4 assists.
Earlier in the season against Kansas, McBride scored 19 points and was the only West Virginia player with a positive plus/minus. When he’s in the game WVU is a better team, and the Jayhawks will have their hands full trying to stop him.
Who’s favored?
ESPN favors West Virginia by a spread of -2 and has set the over/under at 141.5. Kansas is also given just a 34.1% chance to win, according to ESPN.
My prediction: 72-65 West Virginia
Record against the spread: 1-1
The lack of offensive firepower for Kansas lately scares me, especially against a sound and pressuring defensive team like WVU. I predict it will be a close game throughout, but the Jayhawks just don’t have the guy to score consistent baskets down the stretch.
Therefore, I’m picking the other team to win for the first time in this section. While a win today would be huge for the shaping of a “storybook ending,” I just don’t think the Jayhawks can get it done.
However, if Kansas can win the three-point battle and play lights out defense, then the Jayhawks have a good chance of pulling off the road upset.
Q&A with The Daily Athenaeum sports editor Charles Montgomery
Kansan: Last time these two teams faced, Kansas got the better of West Virginia. Since then WVU has transformed a little bit with the loss of Oscar Tshiebwe. Can you touch on that and how this WVU team has been doing since they last played KU?
Montgomery: “It was just so odd that we were such a bigger team than we normally are when we had Oscar and Derek that it was kind of a culture shock. Oscar was getting lost in translation with this team, and now we are giving Culver a chance to take over and space the paint. I think it’s all for the better, though, and we’ve found our guard lineup that we like.”
Kansan: How big of an impact player is Miles McBride and what does he bring to the table?
Montgomery: “Right now, I think Miles McBride is West Virginia basketball. There’s no questioning his competitiveness because I don’t think there’s anyone else on the team who can compete like him. When you need a basket, or you need a game changer, you have to look at Miles. He is taking on the role that Javon Carter had years ago.”
Kansan: What statistical battle, whether that’s rebounding, three-pointers, points in the paint -- do you think WVU needs to win to get a victory?
Montgomery: “The one that I would have to point at is three-point shooting. I don’t think you could pay West Virginia to play that zone again. You have to hold the three pointers. Kansas can hit some threes and Kansas is going to hit some, and you can live with that. The goal for West Virginia would be to lock the arc down.”
Kansan: Is there anything else you think I should know about this West Virginia team?
Montgomery: “The first half tells a lot about this team, and the first five minutes of the second half, at least the way this team has been playing lately. The first five minutes, WVU looks unbeatable. They come out firing on all cylinders and can look outstanding, but sometimes the offense just goes stagnant. If you watch this team, this is a different team every five minutes.”