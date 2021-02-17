Kansas didn’t stay out of the AP poll for long after a three-game winning streak last week and will play its first game as the No. 23 team in the country against Kansas State on the road.
The Jayhawks lead the all-time series against the rival Wildcats 200-94 and have won 12 out of the last 13 meetings. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. inside Bramlage Coliseum.
Kansas impact player: Redshirt freshman forward Jalen Wilson
Wilson has been hot as of late and won the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week award for his performance last week. The freshman forward was a critical scorer for Kansas early in the season — and despite some midseason struggles — he’s been one of the Jayhawks' best scorers and rebounders.
If Kansas is going to play well down the stretch and in postseason play, Wilson will be key. Look for him to have another big game tonight.
Kansas State impact player: Freshman guard Nijel Pack.
Pack has scored in double figures in eight straight contests, with his lowest scoring output (10 points) coming against Kansas on Feb. 2. He has been a great scoring option for the Wildcats, and the Jayhawks will have to key on him defensively like they did last time.
The freshman is also a very capable assist man and grabs a good number of rebounds out of the guard spot. He alone can put this Kansas State team on his back to pull off an upset.
Who is favored?
K-State is simply not a very good team, even in Bramlage Coliseum. ESPN sees it that way too, setting the spread at -13 Kansas and giving the Jayhawks a 93.9% chance to win.
My Prediction: Kansas 84, Kansas State 65
Record against the spread: 5-3
Kansas is 3-for-3 on covering the spread the last three games. Unfortunately, I went 2-1 during that time with my Oklahoma State pick, but now have a winning record at 5-3 after the Iowa State back-to-back.
The Jayhawks will cover once again tonight, and rather easily in my opinion. There’s just too much at stake and too much momentum for Kansas to gain heading to its final three games against ranked teams. All five Kansas starters will likely score in double figures and I think the Jayhawks will cruise to a fourth-straight win.
Q&A with K-State Collegian Associate Sports Editor Marshall Sunner
Kansan: Let’s face it, you guys have struggled this year. What’s the mood like in Manhattan and what have you been hearing about the outlook of this program?
Sunner: “At first it was rough the things we were hearing, especially after the Fort Hays game. Recently, within the last three games the mood has changed because you can actually see these young players making improvements and sustaining improvements.”
Kansan: Nijel Pack is a young guy who has started to play pretty well for Kansas State. What does he bring to the table as a scorer? How does he complement Mike McGuirl?
Sunner: “Mike complements more off of Nijel. Nijel is more dynamic, Mike has struggled to score the ball at times off the dribble. Nijel can score and facilitate in so many different ways, which makes him so hard to guard.”
Kansan: Which player would you foresee having an electric game if Kansas State is going to pull off the upset?
Sunner: “The most likely candidate would be Antonio Gordon, who’s a household name that has kind of taken over the role of rebounding. He showed against Oklahoma State that he can finally hit some jump shots and that’s improvement for him.
Kansan: What does Kansas State need to do on defense to stop Kansas' plethora of offensive weapons?
Sunner: “I think they need to do what they’ve been doing over this recent stretch, and that’s being ready and in a stance on defense. It’s been a whole different team since KU, and they need to continue to limit three-point opportunities. With the youth in the post, we may not be able to stop McCormack, but we can certainly limit his opportunities.”