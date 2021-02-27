Senior night festivities and a Big 12 Battle between No. 17 Kansas and No. 2 Baylor will be featured inside Allen Fieldhouse Saturday. The Jayhawks are seeking revenge against the Bears and a signature victory before postseason play.
Baylor is coming into the matchup with an 18-0 record and most recently defeated a poor Iowa State team by a slim margin 77-72 on Feb. 23. Prior to its matchup against Iowa State, Baylor last played against Texas on Feb. 2, marking almost a three week break from play.
Kansas Impact Player: Junior forward David McCormack
It will be imperative for Kansas to get easy looks inside and open up the offense for shooters tonight if it wants to compete. That all starts with McCormack down low.
In the last meeting against Baylor, McCormack recorded just six points. Kansas isn’t going to win too many games with that type of production from him, so look for Kansas men's basketball coach Bill Self to give him touches early and often.
Baylor Impact Player: Senior guard Jared Butler
This one is just too obvious. Butler torched Kansas in Waco, Texas with 30 points on 7-for-9 shooting from three-point range. Stopping Butler has to be one of the biggest keys for Kansas, and for good reason.
Of course, all of Baylor’s guards are talented, but look for Kansas to hone in on Butler and have senior guard Marcus Garrett stick to him as much as possible. Butler is a dangerous player and propels this Baylor offense.
Who’s favored?
Kansas is 11-1 at home this season, but Baylor is just too talented not to be favored. ESPN sets the line at -4 Baylor right now, which is actually down from the lines’ open.
My Prediction: Kansas 81, Baylor 77
Record against the spread: 8-3
I got into this prediction stuff a little late this season. But hey, 8-3 isn’t too shabby. For that reason, I’m willing to risk my record a little bit and predict a Kansas win.
This is a big time game. I know Self will have the guys ready and Kansas will likely come out with tons of energy. An upset just seems to be in the air, and Kansas has yet to really put it all together and have that signature win. It could happen tonight.
Q&A with Baylor Lariat Sports Editor DJ Ramirez
Kansan: You guys had a three week break and returned to Iowa State looking a little rusty. Do you think there may still be some rust factor there?
Ramirez: “I think it’s something that could happen, depending on who’s back from quarantine because there’s still some guys who weren’t practicing yet. This team is gritty. They fight every possession and every play. Even if they might seem a little rusty in the beginning, down the stretch they are going to make the plays they need to make to win.”
Kansan: Of course, you guys may have the best guard group in the country in Macio Teague, Jared Butler, Davion Mitchell. Can you just talk about the season those guys are having?
Ramirez: “It’s crazy how talented that back court is and how much they play for each other. Even if one guy isn’t having a great night, you know somebody else is going to pick up the slack. They are going to share the ball and if someone is doing well they are going to get the ball to that person.”
Kansan: Kansas has talked about defense being its identity lately. What does Baylor bring on the defensive end and do you think it may be the Bears identity as well?
Ramirez: “Oh for sure. Even on a night when offense isn’t doing great and shots aren’t falling for them, their defense is going to work hard. Mark Vital, a lot of what he does is defense. What holds the team together is defense, and everyone contributes to it. I think defense is very important for Baylor.”
Kansan: What areas do the Bears need to succeed in tonight to stay undefeated? Any keys to the game?
Ramirez: “I think it's just getting back in the groove of things after that Iowa State game. Just keeping defense tight, making sure shots are falling and that they are focused, not rushing things. Things they’ve been doing in the past season or two that have helped them be successful they have to keep doing.”