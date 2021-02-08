It’s official. Kansas men’s basketball record-breaking streak of 231 weeks in the AP Top 25 has come to an end. But the Jayhawks will have to put aside the headlines and shift its focus to the new No. 23 team in the country, Oklahoma State.
The Jayhawks are 8-1 at home this season and will look to continue that against the Cowboys at 8 p.m.
Kansas Impact Player: Junior forward David McCormack
McCormack went to work against the Cowboys on Jan. 12, tallying a season-high 24 points along with 12 rebounds. When McCormack plays well, Kansas tends to follow as a team.
With Oklahoma State’s lack of post depth and size, it will be imperative for the Jayhawks to get McCormack going early and often. Look for Self to run most of his offense through the big man and for McCormack to have another solid game.
Oklahoma State Impact Player: Freshman guard Cade Cunningham
This one is just too obvious. Cunningham is in serious contention for national and Big 12 player of the year. He is what propels this Oklahoma State squad with averages of 18.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists.
Last match Cunningham torched Kansas in the first half with the three ball and finished with 18 points. Senior guard Marcus Garrett and the whole Kansas defense will have to work as a unit to slow him down.
Who’s favored?
Kansas won’t be the underdog tonight. ESPN favors the Jayhawks by a spread of -6.5 and sets the over/under at 139.5.
My prediction: 77-74 Kansas
Record against the spread: 2-1
Yes, I do think the Jayhawks will get things turned around in Allen Fieldhouse. But it’s not going to be easy, and I surely don’t think Kansas will win by seven points or more.
Kansas has just been too inconsistent. Last time out against West Virginia the Jayhawks finally had a good offensive showing from all five starters, but couldn’t guard the ball and let up 91 points.
It’s going to take a poised effort and solid contributions from all of Kansas’ starters to win tonight. Still, I think Kansas men's basketball coach Bill Self will get it done. If McCormack controls the paint and outside shooters like Agbaji and Braun can sink some threes, the Jayhawks will be in good shape.
Q&A with the Oklahoma State O’Colly sports editor Sudeep Tumma
Kansan: Kansas is 8-1 at home this season. What’s it going to take for this team to come in and sweep the Jayhawks inside Allen Fieldhouse?
Tumma: “Like last time, it's going to come down to a lot of the same things. One, is shooting for OSU. It’s something they’ve struggled with at times but last time against Kansas they shot the ball so well."
Kansan: We all know about the phenomenal freshman guard Cade Cunningham, but what other supporting players have really stepped up to propel this team into the top 25?
Tumma: “Everyone’s talking Cade, Cade, Cade and for good reason. But Isaac Likele may be one of the best point guards in the nation and he’s becoming a better scorer. One of the things that goes under the radar is that OSU has a lot of good guys around Cunningham. That’s why they were able to hang with Baylor for 30 minutes.”
Kansan: David McCormack has been solid for Kansas as of late and had a pretty impressive game against you guys last time out. How do you think you guys match up with him down low?
Tumma: “[McCormack] is getting better and better it seems like throughout the year. One of [Oklahoma State’s] issues is their big man depth. They don’t have a true big man or a lot of size down low, so when it comes to defending those guys it’s going to take a team effort.”
Kansan: Where do you see this Oklahoma State team big picture? Could they make a serious run in the tournament?
Tumma: “This team is still figuring it out. When you have all these [covid] issues, you don’t get to practice together and work together. As the season moves on we need to figure out who needs to play what role and prove to the outside it not just Cade, its other guys. This is a good team. They could make some sort of run, but it's difficult to do."