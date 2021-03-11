No. 11 Kansas men’s basketball will take on No. 25 ranked Oklahoma in the quarterfinal round of the Big 12 tournament Thursday night in Kansas City, Missouri.
The Jayhawks are riding momentum of a two game winning-streak, including defeating No. 2 Baylor. As previously reported, Kansas will be without junior forward David McCormack and sophomore forward Tristan Enaruna. Still, the Jayhawks will look to compete and improve their NCAA tournament resume.
Kansas Impact Player: Redshirt freshman forward Jalen Wilson
Without McCormack, Wilson will be imperative. He will likely take on the role of playing the five-spot if Kansas chooses to play small by inserting either freshman guard Bryce Thompson or redshirt freshman guard Dajuan Harris into the starting lineup.
Wilson can dictate the pace of the game, and how well he can anchor Kansas down low will be important. Wilson has been one of the Jayhawks steadiest performers and finished second in the Big 12 in double-doubles and rebounds per game with 8.19.
Oklahoma Impact Player: Senior guard Austin Reaves
Reaves is Oklahoma’s senior leader, and he’s also a dangerous scorer from everywhere on the floor with an average of 17.5 points per game. He can stroke it well from outside and also leads the Sooners in assists per game (4.8) and rebounds per game (5.6).
Senior guard Marcus Garrett will have to lock in on him, as well as anyone who might switch on to Reaves if Kansas plays a five-wide, switching defense like we saw at the beginning of the year.
Who’s Favored?
Kansas is still the favorite in this game, even without Big Dave down low. ESPN puts the line at -2.5 Kansas and sets the over/under at 135.
My Prediction: Kansas 78, Oklahoma 72
Record against the spread: 9-4
The Jayhawks are shorthanded, but Oklahoma is not a bad matchup for Kansas to play five guards against. With that being said, I think Self will scheme well enough to pull off a win.
Sophomore guard Christian Braun and junior guard Ochai Agbaji will need to take on a larger scoring load if the Jayhawks are going to be successful, and I think they can get it done if they shoot well from the outside.
This game will be close, I’m not doubting that, but I think Kansas can string together some key runs using five-out and give Oklahoma fits.
Q&A with OU Daily Senior Sports Reporter Austin Curtright
Kansan: Of course you guys have had a few COVID issues this season, but how dangerous do you think this team is with everyone available?
Curtright: “It’s been a weird season for OU. Back in January, they had the four top 10 wins in one month, and then ended the season on a four game losing streak. The thing with OU is they’ve really been struggling down the stretch, getting big buckets in close games. I believe they are still a good team, but not playing quite like the team we saw in January.”
Kansan: The Jayhawks will be without McCormack down low. How does that change things for OU, and do you think the Sooners match up well with a potential five-out approach from Kansas?
Curtright: “I think McCormack being out actually benefits OU a lot. McCormack being dominant down low really helps OU’s style of play. I think Oklahoma will manage to do pretty well with Kansas’ five guard approach. For OU, if they could have chosen any player to be out from Kansas’ roster, it would be McCormack.”
Kansan: Guard play is big come postseason. Could you talk about Reaves and sophomore De'Vion Harmon, and what they bring to the table?
Curtright: “Reaves, as of late, has come on and really held this offense together. He’s one of the best players in the Big 12, scored over 16 points in his last 10 games and down the stretch in close games Reaves will have the ball in his hands. Harmon has almost doubled his scoring average this season, so that backcourt duo is really bolstering this offense right now.”
Kansan: What would be a few keys to the game for Oklahoma to come up with an “upset” win?
Curtright: OU has to limit turnovers, and they had 16 against Iowa State last night. They also have to limit second chance points. Each of those four games they lost in a row were all down to the wire, so for Kansas it's really just trying to force Austin Reaves to keep the ball in his hands and make a bad play.”