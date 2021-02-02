No. 23 Kansas men’s basketball hopes to start the month of February off on the right foot in the Sunflower Showdown at Allen Fieldhouse Tuesday.
The Jayhawks now sit at 11-6 (5-4 Big 12) after losing four of their last five contests. The Kansas State Wildcats have had a dismal season and have lost 8 games in a row, currently sitting at 5-13 (1-8 Big 12).
Kansas Impact Player: Senior guard Marcus Garrett
Garrett has arguably been the best player on the court for Kansas all season —including over the past three games — where Garrett has posted averages of 14.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists.
The senior will be tasked with scoring the ball and facilitating the offense, as well as locking down either senior guard Mike McGuirl or freshman guard Nijel Pack.
Kansas State Impact Player: Senior guard Mike McGuirl
McGuirl is the only senior on the K-State roster and the leader of this young team with team-highs in minutes per game and assists. McGuirl (11.4 points per game) can also score from the outside and penetrate well off the dribble.
If Kansas slows him down, the entire Wildcat offense could come to a stand still. McGuirl will have to be at his best to lead his team to an upset victory.
Who is favored?
Kansas is the heavy favorite in this one by ESPN, who gives Kansas a line of -18 and 95.3% chance of winning. KenPom also favors the Jayhawks by a spread of 18.
#KUbball opens in Las Vegas as an 18-point favorite tomorrow night over K-State... Too high? Too low? Just right? KenPom has it at 18, as well.— Matt Tait (@mctait) February 1, 2021
My Prediction: Kansas 79, Kansas State 56
Record against the spread (0-1)
The Jayhawks have been struggling recently, especially on the offensive end. I think this game could change that and give guys like sophomore guard Christian Braun and redshirt freshman forward Jalen Wilson some confidence.
Let’s be honest, Kansas as a whole needs a good game to gain confidence back, and beating up on the in-state rival is exactly what the doctor ordered. I would not expect a close game if Kansas heats up from the outside. But if the Jayhawks don’t, this one could be a lot closer than predicted.
Q&A with Kansas State Collegian sports editor Cameron Bradley
Kansan: You guys are in one of your worst stretches in program history right now. What’s it going to take for this team to get back on track?
Bradley: “It’s going to take a lot. First off, we are just so young. We’re one of the youngest teams in the nation with just one senior and only four returners. It's just being able to build the youth of this team and getting these kids to know how college basketball works.”
Kansan: How important is guard play for this team, especially the play of Nijel Pack and Mike McGuirl?
Bradley: “They’re our two leaders, and it's kind of crazy to say that with Nijel because he’s just a freshman. When they aren’t on the court, our offense is nothing pretty much. Even without Nijel on the court it's very very slow. For tomorrow, they are going to be crucial to possibly make it close.”
Kansan: Kansas State ranks last in the Big 12 in both points scored and field goal percentage. How do you think the Wildcats can improve production on the offensive end?
Bradley: “It seems like we rush shots a lot. We're too quick to take the three rather than waiting to see if we can get the ball inside. I think that’s our biggest thing, we just need to take a second. Most of our misses are also coming from three.”
Kansan: You mentioned earlier your team has a lot of young guys. Where do you see this program going with these freshmen/sophomores?
Bradley: “It reminds me a lot of Bruce Weber's past teams that he’s been able to build, like the 2018 team that won the Big 12 and the elite 8 run. It’s all about building this team and if Webber can keep it together.”