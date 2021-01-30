No. 15 Kansas men’s basketball will take a short break from conference play to face off against No. 18 Tennessee on the road in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge Saturday.
The Jayhawks sit at 11-5 (5-4 Big 12) this season, with four wins coming against ranked opponents. Tennessee has dropped two of its last four games and enter Saturday's matchup with a record of 11-3 (5-3 SEC).
Kansas Impact Player: Junior forward David McCormack
After the 59-51 win over TCU Thursday night, Kansas is now 7-1 when McCormack scores in double figures. In my eyes, McCormack can be the player to elevate this Kansas team back into the Final Four conversation — and he will have to play well if Kansas has a chance of knocking off Tennessee.
McCormack has averaged 14.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocks over Kansas’ past five games. He also knocked in his first career three-pointer against TCU to beat the shot clock and put Kansas up 50-43 with 4:06 left to play. Kansas coach Bill Self later called it the “biggest shot in the game.”
Tennessee Impact Player: Redshirt senior forward John Fulkerson
Fulkerson does a little bit of everything for Tennessee and leads the team in points per game (11.2), rebounds per game (6.0) and free throws made (45). He will likely match up with McCormack at the five spot, giving up a little size at 6-foot-9, 215 pounds.
Kansas can take advantage of this matchup because when Fulkerson struggles, Tennessee struggles. The Volunteers will have to get him going down low to be successful and open up their offense, and McCormack will have to be balanced defensively to keep Fulkerson at bay.
Who is favored?
Kansas is the underdog in this road battle. ESPN has Tennessee at -3.0 and the over/under at 130.5. Kenpom favors Tennessee as well, giving the Volunteers a win probability of 57%.
My Prediction: Kansas 62, Tennessee 57
Record Against the Spread: (0-0)
Both of these teams are very similar and have experienced offensive struggles to start the year. I would expect a low-scoring, grind-it-out defensive battle that will come down to the wire — but Self will find a way to come out on top.
It has been way too long since redshirt freshman forward Jalen Wilson and sophomore guard Christian Braun have posted solid numbers. I expect both of them to play better and look to score the basketball against the Volunteers.
If Kansas can guard the ball and make Tennessee play bad offensively, they have a good chance of coming out of Knoxville with a resume-building win.
Q&A with University of Tennessee Daily Beacon sports editor Ryan Schumpert
Kansan: You guys have hit a little rough patch of late dropping two out of the last four games. Where do you see this team right now, and how can they get back on track against Kansas?
Schumpert: “There’s still a lot of questions about the offense, who can create offense. They have to figure out their offensive identity and just be more consistent on the defensive end."
Kansan: How important is John Fulkerson to this team?
Schumpert: “I think he’s tremendously important in two facets. One, [Tennessee] doesn’t really have a lot of post depth. They have him and Yves Pons at the starting 4 and 5. [The bench bigs] both play, I would guess, under six minutes per game in SEC play. When Pons and Fulkerson get in foul trouble or play bad, [Tennessee coach Rick] Barnes doesn’t have anyone to turn to [in the post].
Second, when [Fulkerson] is playing well and he’s able to get good positioning on the block — and they play through him — it really opens things up for the guards.”
Kansan: Freshman Jaden Springer is one of those playmaking guards, and he was a highly touted recruit. What does he bring to the table?
Schumpert: “[Springer] is very polished on the offensive end. He’s a strong guard and likes to get to the basket or into that 5-to-10 foot range to pull up for a jumper. On the defensive end, he’s just a solid defender. He’s a very reliable guy and he’s definitely bought in as a freshman. He’s a really good two-way player and he’s kind of right now the engine that drives some of Tennessee's offense.”
Kansan: Tennessee ranks No. 6 nationally in scoring defense. What has led to this and what do you think the team's biggest strength is defensively?
Schumpert: “They have one of the best defensive players in the country in Yves Pons, who tied the Tennessee record for last year for most blocked shots in a season. He can really guard 2 through 5.
Besides that, they have five athletics guards that they rotate and play a lot. So not only do they have guys that are naturally pretty good defenders, but they can play them less than 30 minutes per game. That group is able to go and play really hard and not be gassed.”
There’s no doubt Kansas will have its hands full to win against Tennessee Saturday. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m.