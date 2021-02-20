No. 23 Kansas men’s basketball will try to defend it’s 10-1 home record this season against No. 15 Texas Tech. The Jayhawks are also looking to win their fifth straight game.
Texas Tech hasn’t played since Feb. 9 due to the postponement of three conference games. Last time out the Red Raiders fell to West Virginia 82-71 at home.
Kansas impact player: Junior guard Ochai Agbaji
We know this game is going to be a hard-nosed defensive battle, so it's going to come down to who can make key shots. Agbaji currently ranks No. 2 in the Big 12 in three-point percentage at 40.4% and is due for a big game.
If he can make perimeter shots, that could light a fire under other Jayhawk jump shooters. Agbaji can also make an impact with his athleticism on the defensive end while trying to stop the Red Raiders' junior guard Mac McClung.
Texas Tech Impact Player: Redshirt sophomore guard Kevin McCullar
McCullar has returned to Texas Tech from injury and replaced sophomore guard Terrance Shannon Jr. in the starting lineup. He provides the Red Raiders with a much needed third scoring option, and McCullar is also their leading rebounder.
He can be one of those guys to randomly break out and give Texas Tech a huge lift beside McClung and Shannon. It will be interesting to see how Kansas will defend him after not seeing McCullar in the conference opener.
Who’s favored?
Man, the line sure is close on this game. ESPN favors Kansas by -2 on its home court, but gives Texas Tech a 50.1 percent chance to win. Really, it's a toss up on who wins.
My Prediction: Kansas 76, Texas Tech 69
Record against the spread: 6-3
Kansas is 10-1 at home for a reason. It’s simply hard to win in Allen Fieldhouse. Add in a little momentum from a four game winning streak, and I think that’s a recipe for Kansas to keep pushing forward.
I expect the game to be close, but Kansas will ultimately knock down free throws to seal the deal and cover. We know the Jayhawks will defend, it's all about the offensive end.
Q&A with The Daily Toreador editorial assistant Ryan Manville
Kansan: Kansas has defended its home court well this season with a 10-1 record. What does Texas Tech have to do to pull out a tough road win?
Manville: “This season, they’ve only lost one game on the road. That was a Miles McBride last second layup in Morgantown. Obviously, when you're talking about the Phog, it's probably the hardest place to play in college basketball. If Tech can control the perimeter on both ends, they’re going to put themselves in a pretty good position to pull out a win.”
Kansan: Mac McClung is a great scorer, everyone knows that. But what does Terrance Shannon Jr. bring to this squad to supplement him?
Manville: “He fills a really good role for this team. About midway through this season, he offered to come off the bench and since then he’s played a really pivotal role on this team. He’s shown he can do a lot of stuff off the dribble this season, and he can also create a little bit, so I think him coming off the bench has been big for their success.”
Kansan: How do you think Santos Silva matches up with McCormack down low and do you think stopping him will be a key?
Manville: “McCormack has really seemed to find a bit of a role as the seasons progressed. As the season has gone on, we’ve seen Tech put Santos Silva in a different role as well. They are kind of using him a bit of a creator right now.”