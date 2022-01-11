Kansas men’s basketball won against No. 15 Iowa State Tuesday after a clutch layup from redshirt sophomore guard Dajuan Harris propelled the Jayhawks to a 62-61 victory.

Senior guard Ochai Agbaji led the Jayhawks with 22 points, and the defense had one of its best games of the year as they limited Iowa State to 40.7% from the field on 24-59 shooting.

Both teams started off slow on the offensive end as the score only sat at 7-5 with the Cyclones holding the early advantage at the first media timeout.

The struggles continued for the Jayhawks, as Kansas had shot 20% from the field on 2-10 shooting but were still only down 9-5 by the 13:30 mark.

Although Kansas started to shoot better, ball security and turnovers once again presented a problem like previous games, and the Jayhawks had six giveaways nine minutes in and trailed 16-10.

The going didn’t get better for Kansas, as Iowa State continued to out-hustle the Jayhawks and held a 21-13 lead with just over eight and a half minutes left in the half.

Kansas found a bit of momentum after super-senior forward Mitch Lightfoot came into the game as he scored four straight points for the Jayhawks, but they still trailed 23-17 with 6:48 left.

The Jayhawks rebounded though, as they narrowed the lead to 26-23 over the next two and half minutes after Kansas went on a 6-3 run.

Kansas continued to fight back for the rest and the half and did so behind a hot Agbaji, who had scored 13 points by halftime as the Jayhawks only trailed 33-31. Ten turnovers plagued the Jayhawks throughout the half as the Cyclones scored 17 of their 33 points off the Jayhawk giveaways.

Kansas came out quickly in the second as they scored six straight to make it 37-33 before an Iowa State timeout just over a minute into the second half.

Things slowed down from there, however, as the two combined for a single point over the next two and a half minutes as Kansas still held a lead at 38-33.

Although the Cyclones brought it within three, five straight points from Agbaji had the Jayhawks up 43-35 before an Iowa State timeout with 14:17 left.

The two went back and forth over the next seven minutes but Kansas maintained a steady advantage and still led 51-42 with 7:41 left in the second half.

Iowa State kept fighting though as the lead narrowed to five at 53-48 with 5:48 left, and the lead continued to fluctuate over the next few minutes, but the Jayhawks kept the lead nonetheless and held a 56-50 lead at the final media timeout.

The two traded big shots down the stretch, and the Cyclones only trailed 58-54 with just under two minutes to play. Iowa State hit a big three with just over a minute left to bring the lead to one before an offensive foul gave ISU the ball back with 50 seconds left.

The Cyclones hit another clutch shot just seconds later with a two and took a 59-58 lead on the Jayhawks with 37.2 left. After Agbaji sunk two free throws to go up 60-59, Iowa State hit a go-ahead shot with just over 15 seconds left.

On the Jayhawks' final possession, Harris drove and hit a tough layup to put the Jayhawks up 62-61 with four seconds left. Iowa State couldn’t find the late winner as Kansas pulled out the victory.

Kansas will return to Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday to play host to West Virginia. Tipoff is set for 12:30 p.m.