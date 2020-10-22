The last time Kansas and TCU matched up, the result was joyous for the Jayhawks, with Kansas beating TCU 1-0 in the Big 12 Championship final.
But it was a much different result Thursday, as No. 8 Kansas suffered a bitter 2-0 loss to No. 5 TCU at Rock Chalk Park, dropping the Jayhawks to 4-2 on the season.
The match was ultimately decided by two things: TCU senior goalkeeper Emily Alvarado's defense and timely passes.
“Giving up the second goal I think was a little bit of a killer,” Kansas coach Mark Francis said. “Because now we're chasing from two goals behind … but [Alvarado’s] the best player in the conference, in my opinion. I mean, she’s fantastic.”
Alvarado recorded her fifth shutout of the season and helped her team improve to 5-0-1 on the year.
TCU was able to get in behind the Kansas defenders, create space, and then find open teammates for goalscoring opportunities.
In the 25th minute, a TCU corner kick turned into an open shot for senior defender Tijana Duricek, who connected to give the Horned Frogs an early 1-0 lead.
Kansas senior midfielder Ceri Holland — who leads the Jayhawks in goals scored this season with two — struggled Thursday night. Holland could not get anything going early. Her passes led to Jayhawk turnovers, which led to counter-attacks for the Horned Frogs.
TCU dominated Kansas in first half shot attempts, out-shooting the Jayhawks 10-3. Duricek's goal was the only shot on goal in the first half by either team.
The second half was more of the same. Although the Jayhawks spent a lot of their time in the Horned Frogs' box, Kansas was unable to put the ball in the back of the net. Kansas out-shot TCU 13-3 in the second half.
TCU senior midfielder Yazmeen Ryan got in on the scoring action in the 57th minute, rocketing a shot to the back of the net and extending the lead to 2-0.
Kansas freshman forward Brie Severns, making her second start of the season, came up big for the Jayhawks Thursday. Severns put up two shots, one of which was a shot on goal.
“Probably two of the best chances that we had,” Francis said. “I think her movement and her runs into the box [were crucial], and we obviously found her on two occasions. Unfortunately, we just didn’t quite have that finishing piece.”
Kansas soccer will be back in action against No. 6 West Virginia in Morgantown Friday, Oct. 30. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.